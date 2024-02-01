Things to do in the DC area: Ways to celebrate Black History Month … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Throughout February, WTOP is celebrating Black History Month. Join us on air and online as we bring you the stories, people and places that make up our diverse community.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

First, the Washington National Cathedral is hosting the inaugural “Onward and Upward” event on Feb. 3. Michele Fowlin, the associate director for contemporary music at the Washington National Cathedral, said the event, which will include spoken word, dance and music, will feature three local youth ensembles. They include Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel, the Katherine Smith Contemporary Dance Ensemble and the SE Tennis and Learning Center’s “Blacks in Wax.”

“What we have on stage with these three dynamic youth ensembles, in three varying performing arts mediums, is what the masses really represent, which is excellence, and a progression that represents the African American legacy and history,” Fowlin told WTOP.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History is hosting a discussion on the Black presence in Sci-Fi, animé and comics on Feb. 1. The event is free and open to the public.

On Feb. 3, the DMV Does social networking meetup group is organizing a pop-up market and vendor fair focused on Black-owned brands and makers.

Running from Feb. 6 through April 21, Tudor Place in Georgetown is hosting a guided tour that will explore the people of African descent who lived and worked at the mansion for generations. Tours have a capacity of 10 guests.

Across two days, the D.C. Black History Film Festival will screen a lineup of films, first at the Lincoln Theater on Feb. 9 and then at the Alamo Cinema Drafthouse in D.C. on Feb. 10.

Other film screenings in the region include “Invisible Beauty,” a documentary set for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Feb. 1. The film is about the life and career of model-turned-activist Bethann Hardison. The library is also hosting a D.C. Tech Meetup on Feb. 7 as well as a screening of the film, “Free the People,” on Feb. 25, which details D.C.’s 2020 Black Lives Matter movement.

For those seeking virtual opportunities, Lawrence M. Jackson, associate professor of dance at George Mason University, explores how Black dance keeps African cultural traditions alive on Feb. 22 with a Zoom presentation.

THEARC in Southeast D.C. is also marking the 206th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’s birth on Feb. 10 with a program that includes a special panel presentation about the upcoming Broadway musical about Frederick Douglass titled, “American Prophet.”

If you want to stretch your trivia muscles, there will be a Black History Month-themed trivia night at the House of Comedy & Jazz in Lanham, Maryland, on Feb. 18. Expect cash prizes, giveaways and drink specials.

“A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show Tour” is hosting an evening of creativity on Feb. 18. Only artworks by Black women artists will be showcased. Enjoy cocktails and bites, plus a DJ and lots of mingling. The event is in College Park, Maryland.

Elsewhere, in Alexandria, Virginia, the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices ensemble is performing at the Alexandria Lyceum in an exploration of the Gullah-Geechee culture and life in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The event is on Feb. 18.

The Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library in Alexandria, Virginia, is also hosting an interactive theater performance, perfect for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade. On Feb. 27, guests will be able to meet groundbreakers from Black history, such as George Washington Carver, Madame C.J. Walker and Thurgood Marshall.

Restaurant, bar, bookstore and community gathering place Busboys and Poets is hosting several events throughout February, including a presentation by Clay Cane, which is coming to the 14th & V location on Feb. 4. The presentation will cover his book, “The Grift,” which chronicles the history of Black Republicans. There will also be a community forum on mental health in the Black community on Feb. 2 at the 14th & V location.

The National Gallery of Art’s East Building Auditorium is hosting the D.C. premiere of Scottish-based playwright and performer Adura Onashile’s first feature film, “Girl.” This 87-minute film tells the story of an 11-year-old girl and her mother who try to find refuge in Glasgow after leaving their homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The screening is on Feb. 3.

The public can also learn about D.C. artists Alma Thomas and Sam Gilliam and make art inspired by them on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the East Building.

This Smithsonian has a variety of events coming up in February to celebrate Black History Month.

At the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), the Sweet Home Café will join food and hospitality with special menu takeovers by select chefs from across the country. One of the chefs is Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” Season 15 finalist Chris Scott, who will serve his special menu on Feb. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every Monday, the NMAAHC is also hosting guided, 40-minute meditation sessions.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

The North Star Project

This multigenerational and multidisciplinary choreographic dance project is “a celebration of the pursuit of freedom and the celebration of resilience.” The dance performance is Feb. 3.

Vroom Vroom … A D.C. Dyke Night Tea Party

The DC9 Nightclub is hosting a rooftop dyke night tea dance party on Feb. 4. The event is free.

“The Palacios Sisters”

After being hit by cybercrime, the GALA Hispanic Theatre is proving the show must go on with their production, “Las Hermanas Palacios,” or “The Palacios Sisters.” Set in 1985, the play blends the story of Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” with modern history.

Maryland

Cupid’s Undie Run

On Feb. 3, this fun run in Timonium, Maryland, invites participants to strip to their underwear for charity. Proceeds benefit Neurofibromatosis research.

“Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano”

Starting Feb. 7, Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland, is running a gender-swapped adaptation of his 1989 Broadway hit, “Lend Me A Tenor.” The musical, which has been described as a “dizzying amount of fun” by The Houston Chronicle, runs through March 10.

SPRUNG! Comedy Festival

Be prepared to laugh. This five-day comedy festival in Silver Spring, Maryland, begins Feb. 7 with the “MOTHER of All Comedy Shows.” A portion of the proceeds go toward a stand up comedy incubator that focuses on amplifying diverse voices.

Virginia

The Washington Roast

Some of the DMV’s best comedians will face off at Jammin Java on Feb. 1. The Washington Roast is a blend of stand up, sketch and improv with audience applause to determine each winner.

Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale

Get ready to shop until you drop. For its 20th year, this warehouse sale in Alexandria, Virginia, will take place over two days, on Feb. 3 and 4. Over 50 local independent boutiques are participating along King Streets and select side streets with up to 80% off retail prices.

Rosanne Cash

For two days, on Feb. 6 and 7, singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash is celebrating the 30th anniversary remastered and expanded edition of her album, “The Wheel,” at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.