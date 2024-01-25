Things to do in the DC area: MSG documentary screening, art gallery exhibits … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Chef Tim Ma, as seen in "MSG: Mysterious Savory Grains" documentary. (Courtesy Kyle Finnegan) Chef Tim Ma, as seen in "MSG: Mysterious Savory Grains" documentary. (Courtesy Kyle Finnegan) There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

With the short film, “MSG: Mysterious Savory Grains,” the general public can gain a better understanding and appreciation of the flavor enhancer known as monosodium glutamate.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, chef and restaurateur Tim Ma will host a screening of the 13-minute documentary that uncovers what MSG is, how he uses it in his own food and why there are people who fear MSG, despite it being recognized as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“It’s been proven that MSG is not harmful to humans in the amount that we use in normal cooking,” Kyle Finnegan, the director and documentary filmmaker behind the film, told WTOP. “And that stigma’s kind of just stuck around due to it being connected to Chinese food. There was a lot of racism surrounding that. And people already had attitudes, maybe against immigrants, and that kind of just let it snowball and stick around for so long.”

The documentary, which features Chef Ma, premiered at the D.C. Shorts International Film Festival and will soon be screened at the Seattle American Asian American Film Festival in February and the Garden State Film Festival in New Jersey in March.

The upcoming screening at Any Day Now costs $50 per ticket and will include hors d’oeuvres and drinks, plus a Q&A with Finnegan and Chef Ma.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Washington, D.C. Hour of Action

This Thursday, Jan. 25, head to Dacha in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood to donate an hour of your time to productive climate action. Those who attend this event will be able to “take action for bold, science-based, equitable climate solutions.”

Community Skate Night

The first 100 attendees of Community Skate Night at Canal Park Ice Rink on Friday, Jan. 26, can get free entry and skate rental. The event in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood starts at 7 p.m., but there will be a skating exhibition by KOI skaters starting at 6 p.m., plus a live DJ until 8 p.m.

K-Pop Mixtape Dance Party

Fans of BTS, Blink, ATEEZ and other K-pop groups will be able to dance the night away to their favorite tunes on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event at Black Cat has $20 general admission tickets.

“Annie”

Through Sunday, Jan. 28, you can catch the smash musical “Annie” at the National Theatre in D.C. Check out Jason Fraley’s preview of the musical for all the details.

Maryland

Jazz at The Music Center at Strathmore

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra celebrates Max Roach, one of the greatest jazz drummers of all time, in a performance on Friday, Jan. 26.

Dalton and the Sheriffs

Boston-based country band Dalton and the Sheriffs play at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 27.

“D.C.’s Heartbeat” screening

This “work-in-progress” screening in Silver Spring, Maryland, allows the filmmaker to show a “final rough cut” of their project in order to receive constructive feedback to finalize the film. In this case, the film is “D.C.’s Heartbeat,” which “explores what it means to create an accessible art space” in the District by focusing on the Carter Barron Amphitheatre. The free event is on Monday, Jan. 29.

Virginia

“All Systems Go”

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is hosting a new art exhibit that features ceramics and other works by artist Donte Moore that interweaves “organic and geometric shapes to articulate clarity amid the chaos.” The show is on view from Jan. 26 through April 21 with a reception on Feb. 10.

Hamid Rahmanian’s “Song of the North”

On Saturday, Jan. 27, George Mason University’s Center for the Arts will be filled with more than 500 handmade puppets and an original score by Iranian composer Loga Ramin Torkian for “Song of the North.” This cinematic shadow play is an epic, multimedia love story that showcases ancient Persian legends and Iranian national treasures.

“Wish You Were Here”

Gallery Underground in Arlington, Virginia, is presenting a solo show by artist Medina Roberts with artworks that depict large-scale paintings depicting D.C.’s City Center. “Wish You Were Here” runs from Jan. 30 through Feb. 23, with an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 2.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.