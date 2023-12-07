Things to do in the DC area: 15 holiday-themed bars and restaurants … and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

For those in search of festive D.C.-area spaces to enjoy holiday drinks in, WTOP has put together this guide for the jolliest imbibing with friends and family.

The Miracle pop-up is back and paired with cheery cocktails and an hourly interactive light show. Located at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, Miracle offers cocktails like a Snowball Old-Fashioned with gingerbread syrup and a Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! cocktail with ube and coconut orgeat.

The Miracle pop-up is also accompanied by events like an ugly sweater party on Dec. 10, a cocktail class on Dec. 16 and an ornament decorating class on Dec. 21.

“All of these syrups and infusions are made here on site, which really elevates the quality of the cocktail program. And they’re all served in really festive holiday ceramic mugs ranging from a unicorn to a T-Rex with a Santa hat on,” said Seth Gibson, director of beverage at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland.

The pop-up will run through New Year’s Eve and is only for those ages 21 and up.

Here are some more festive bars, restaurants, pop-ups and other options:

Urban Roast in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood.

Dirty Habit’s winter chalet in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood.

Colada Shop on D.C.’s 14th Street.

The Passenger in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Ivy and Coney in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Miracle at Death Punch Bar in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Wunder Garten’s Winterfest in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.

Lydia on H in D.C.’s H Street neighborhood.

Hook Hall’s The Garden in D.C.’s Park View neighborhood.

Cantina Bambina’s Snow Globe in D.C.’s The Wharf neighborhood.

The Watergate Hotel’s igloos in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Duke’s Grocery in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

Chicken & Whiskey in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

Joy on the Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Kyoto Kimono Trunk Show

Browse through vintage Japanese kimonos, haori jackets, obi sashes and more at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery on Dec. 8. General admission is free.

Depths of Wikipedia

If you enjoy reading through random Wikipedia pages and learning about weird and quirky facts, the live Depths of Wikipedia event at Capital Turnaround is for you. The event is on Dec. 9 with tickets that start at $22.99.

Navidad Flamenca

Atlas Performing Arts Center is hosting a festive performance with Spanish holiday music and song alongside flamenco dancing. The event is on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Holiday Show by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.

On Dec. 9 and 10, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. is presenting The Holiday Show at the Lincoln Theatre. Already, the 3 p.m. showing on Dec. 9 and the 5 p.m. showing on Dec. 10 are sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 8 p.m. showing on Dec. 9. Tickets start at $45.

Re: Her* Holiday Market

Support local women-owned vendors by purchasing one-of-a-kind gifts at the Re: Her* Holiday Market. The event is on Dec. 11 at Cork Wine Bar and Market with free general admission. Those who sign up ahead of time on Eventbrite get the chance to win a raffle basket featuring gift cards and treats from Holiday Market vendors. For more holiday markets to consider, check out WTOP’s guide from last week.

Maryland

Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas

The Music Center at Strathmore is hosting U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely on Dec. 8. The event will feature dancing and the MacMillan Pipe Band. Tickets range from $28 to $54.

Patti LaBelle

R&B singer, actress and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle will bring her music to The Theater at MGM National Harbor on Dec. 8. The lowest-priced tickets by the time of this article’s publication are $162 plus fees.

The Maine

Arizona-based band The Maine will rock The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Dec. 10. Tickets start at $35 plus fees.

Virginia

The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish

Starting Dec. 8, Synetic Theater in Arlington, Virginia, will present Alexander Pushkin’s tale, “The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish,” on the stage in a 45-minute-long production. Tickets range from $25 to $35.

Holiday tours at the Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House

The suburban residence, known as the Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House, was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1941. Now, it’s opening its doors to the public for holiday tours on Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16. Tickets are $15 per person.

Screening of “Holidays … Hollowdays” with Q&A

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is hosting a screening of “Holidays … Hollowdays,” a documentary film that looks at the holiday season through the eyes of those who are incarcerated. The screening is on Dec. 10 with a Q&A after. Admission is free for those who bring a new, unused toy to donate.

National Landing Menorah Lighting

Head to Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Dec. 11 to experience a community celebration that will include the lighting of a nine-foot menorah. There will also be food and drinks, including potato latkes and hot cocoa. Admission is free. Check out this WTOP guide for more holiday lightings.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.