Things to do around DC this weekend: Feb. 7–9

There are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area — from concerts to art exhibits, to a festival with chocolate, wine and whiskey.

All Weekend

Seventh Annual Fredericksburg Kid Expo is all about kids — from maternity and babies, tots to ‘tweens. There’s shopping, featured vendors, with dinosaur walk and fossil find, rock climbing, hands-on activities, music and more all weekend.

MotorTrend International Auto Show in Baltimore this weekend has vendors, exhibitors and the newest and most innovative motoring ideas, with ride and drive, activities and a kid zone.

The International Motorcycle Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend features the best and newest on display with vintage, vendors, music, kid zone and more all weekend.

World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour at the Dulles Expo Center this weekend showcases model railroading with vendors, demos, activities, special guests and more family-friendly fun.

Maple Syrup Days this weekend at the Brookside Nature Center is a family-friendly experience into an American tradition to learn and sample with family-fun activities.

The Phillips Collection presents Moira Dryer: Back in Business through this weekend. This exhibit includes notes, drawings and photographs, along with 23 richly-textured and color-saturated paintings and sculptures.

The Sackler Gallery has a new virtual exhibit titled “Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul,” featuring three Middle Eastern cities brought to life with large-scale projections and digital reconstructions.

Transformer in Logan Circle presents Present Tense: DC Punk and DIY Right Now, highlighting the work of emerging artists in the 17th annual D.C. artist solo exhibit with photographs, a documentary and an artist reception.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents the exhibit Delita Martin: Calling Down the Spirits, with iconic prints, collages and multimedia work in works exploring generations.

ARTECHOUSE in D.C. presents Future Sketches, where drawings come to life with creative code exploring how body, voice and gestures can be transformed.

The Folger Theatre presents “The Merry Wives of Windsor”; the Shakespeare classic is brought to life in the 1970s at various showtimes this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” the story of the heart-wrenching fight to survive for two Afghan women in war-torn Kabul.

The Studio Theatre presents “Pipeline,” the story of a single mom and dedicated teacher’s plight to give her son opportunities that those she teaches will never have.

Ford’s Theatre presents “Silent Sky,” the story of how, before women could even vote, Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” transformed the science of astronomy.

Signature Theatre presents “Gun and Powder,” a gripping musical examining a family’s journey from farm girls to legends, examining race, family and identity. It will be shown at various times this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre this weekend in the Opera House at various times. These unique and phenomenal dancers push the art form into fascinating new territory.

The Kennedy Center Family Theatre presents Huff, a daring solo show by award-winning Canadian actor and playwright Cliff Cardinal.

Saturday, Feb. 8

DC Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival at Union Market features tiered admissions to decadence with samplings, pairings and a fondue bar with over 50 wines to taste, craft beers, ciders and more for those 21-and-over.

Family Day: Black History Month at Woodlawn Manor invites all ages to join in on hands-on activities and more with this ticketed event.

Occoquan Chocolate Walk features Valentine’s chocolate tastings, treats and shopping in this fun and delicious passport event with shuttle service.

Cold Hands, Warm Heart: Myths of Black Womanhood by Deirdre Darden at the Brentwood Exchange is a poignant group exhibition with revelations of families, communities and ancestral worlds.

The Udvar-Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Apple Carnegie Library presents Black History Month Performance: Shalom Dubas, the indie-soul, hip hop artist with West African influences in an evening show.

Saturday night

The Birchmere hosts Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Roberson.

Union Stage presents Aussie indie rockers The Jungle Giants.

The Fillmore features singer-songwriter and rapper Amber Liu.

Rams Head On Stage presents the rock, jazz and classical California Guitar Trio.

Jammin’ Java hosts “master of slide” Jack Broadbent.

The Howard Theatre has Grammy-winner Jody Watley.

The Hamilton boasts some of the area’s best-performing Love Songs: The Beatles.

The Strathmore mixes film with music with BSO: Charlie Chaplin’s Legacy – Classical Music in Film.

Amp by Strathmore has funky, country jams with Cris Jacobs Band.

The Barns of Wolf Trap presents the iconic voice of Art Garfunkle.

Warner Theatre hosts Iranian singer Moein.

Black Rock Center has the Jon McMillan Pipe Band with Seán Heely.

U Street Music Hall presents hip hop legend Grandmaster Flash.

City Winery hosts Texas country singer-songwriter Dale Watson and His Lone Stars.

Hill Country Live has The Southern Gothic with The End of America.

The State Theatre has a Springsteen tribute with Bruce In The USA.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz presents the legendary Billboard chart-toppers The S.O.S. Band.

The Soundry has a Bob Marley birthday bash with Jah Works.

Sunday, Feb. 9

ArtRave Underground at Dupont Underground with 50+ artisans in the unique underground space will feature a variety of vendors with painters, sculptors, fashion, wood workers and more.

Maggie’s Celtic Celebration at the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis is music matinee for all ages in this 16th annual Irish music ticketed celebration.

Montpelier Arts Center celebrates Black History Month with Chronicles of the African American Journey Through Fiber Arts, with stories and experiences portrayed through arts, fiber arts, quilts, felts, beading and more.

The Kennedy Center has a classical music matinee with Nicolas Alstaedt making his NSO debut performing Dvorák’s Cello Concerto.

Arlington Cinema Drafthouse hosts DC Film’s Society: Oscar Watch party with a red carpet pre-show, Oscar broadcast, food drink, prizes and more.

Sunday Night

The 9:30 Club presents Grammy-winning R&B songwriter and musician Raphael Saadiq with Jamila Woods.

Rams Head On Stage hosts Boston pop and indie rocker Juliana Hatfield with Will Daily.

The Barns of Wolf Trap hosts music legend Art Garfunkle.

City Winery has the famed O’Jay’s singer Eric Nolan with Anissa Hargrove.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents indie rock with Rosie Cima and What She Dreamed with Petty Indulgences.

At Weinberg Center, it’s a quartet of acoustic instrumentalists with Hawktail.

Tally Ho Theatre has a Tribute to Journey: Trial By Fire.

Blues Alley presents acclaimed pianist Keiko Matsui.

At Hylton Performing Arts, it’s a trip back to Big Band-era swing with the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.

MGM National Harbor presents the Italian operatic-pop trio Il Volo.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz hosts gospel artist Anthony Brown and guests.

