Things to do around DC this weekend: Feb. 28–March 1

Classical music at the Kennedy Center, Irish films in Silver Spring and a country show at the Birchmere. Here are your Weekend Best Bets.

All Weekend

The Maryland Spring Home and Garden Show at the State Fairgrounds is three big shows in one with 300+ improvement exhibitors with experts and guests, garden and outdoor living, and crafters on display all weekend.

The International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Dulles Expo Center is a nine-plus show event with vendors and artisans, exhibitors, demos, special guests and more all weekend.

Capital Irish Film Festival at AFI Silver Spring this weekend celebrates cultural identity and artistry with the best in contemporary Irish cinema, with priority screenings and all access passes.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibit Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico is a glimpse into one of the most influential contemporary photographers of Latin America, displaying 140 photographs over two decades, organized in nine themes.

The National Portrait Gallery presents John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal depicting the turn of the century in 1907, at the height of his success in oil portraits.

ATLAS Intersection Festival has begun its 11th season, with a ticketed pass to a performing arts-palooza combining theater, dance, poetry, music, film, writing, photography and more in a week of events at various venues around town.

Renwick Gallery presents the exhibit Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists in the first major museum exhibition to explore the achievements of Native American women artists.

The Phillips Collection presents Moira Dryer Back in Business through this weekend. This exhibit includes notes, drawings, photographs, along with 23 textured and color saturated paintings and sculptures.

The Sackler Gallery has a new virtual exhibit Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul, which brings three Middle Eastern cities to life with large-scale projections and digital reconstructions.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibit Delita Martin: Calling Down the Spirits has iconic prints, collages and multimedia in works exploring generations.

ARTECHOUSE presents Future Sketches by Zach Lieberman, which brings drawings to life through code and creative exploration by exploring how the body, voice and gestures can be transformed.

Arena Stage presents A Thousand Splendid Suns, the adaptation of The New York Times bestselling novel by Khaled Hosseini, which follows the story of two Afghan women fighting for survival in war-torn Kabul. Various showtimes are available this weekend.

The Kennedy Opera House presents Don Giovanni Mozart’s celebrated tragicomedy of the notorious lover and his ultimate fiery punishment at various showtimes through this weekend.

The Kennedy Center Family Theatre presents Yao Yao, the magical blending of reality and imagination by South Korea’s Brush Theatre, using interactive technology and live music in a whimsical adventure at various showtimes this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Akiko Suwanai, the youngest ever International Tchaikovsky Competition winner performing with the NSO on Friday and Saturday.

Arena Stage presents Celia and Fidel, the story of decisions made in the 1980s with a Cuban failing economy, and how one woman is Castro’s most trusted confidant and partner, in a power play of images and conversations.

The Meyerhoff in Baltimore presents BSO Super Pops: Aretha, a Tribute with symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins performing iconic hits by the Queen of Soul at various showtimes this weekend.

Annapolis Restaurant Week starts this weekend with fixed menus and delicious deals at participating venues all around town.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Mason Jazz Festival is free and open to the public with a full day of nonstop music from school age to collegiate ensembles performing for prizes and close out by the U.S. Air Force Band.

Potomac Plunge, at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House in Dumfries, is a charity event for participants and free for spectators of The Plunge with music, food and activities.

Wow in the World Pop Up Party at Strathmore — the insanely popular kids podcast moves out into the world with STEM-themed interactive games, skits and music by the Grammy-nominated duo with two separate shows.

DC Cocktail Festival at the National Union Building is a ticket to the official elevated craft cocktail tasting and experience with D.C.’s best mixologists, sampling, food, music and more.

Rams Head on Stage has an all-ages music matinee with the techno innovative cellist Zoe Keating and her live, layered, looping approach to contemporary composition.

The Underground Railroad at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge celebrates Black History Month with a tour to learn of the park’s rich history and freedom network.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Black History Month in Prince George’s County featuring a series of performances, events, exhibits and lectures at various locations.

Cat Video Fest at Alamo Cinema and Draft in Loudoun and Woodbridge is your ticket to The Fast and the Furriest cat reels at various showtimes throughout today for local charities.

Saturday night

Union Stage has the throwback pop-rock of T.O.E. end of relevance tour.

Jammin’ Java rock with six bands in the Band Battle Final.

The Hamilton hosts the Texas keys and Louisiana slide of Marcia Ball & Sonny Landreth.

Amp by Strathmore is transformed into Studio 54 with That ’70’s Party with SuperFlyDisco.

The Barns of Wolf Trap presents the Indian folk, Bollywood and jazz of Kiran Ahluwalia.

City Winery hosts Grammy-nominated singer Melba Moore.

Weinberg Center hosts the Irish quartet We Banjo 3.

The Song Byrd Cafe has indie-pop with Roses & Revolutions with Kopps and Caroline Vreeland.

Tally Ho Theatre has Celtic rockers Carbonleaf.

Blues Alley presents the smooth jazz sax of Kim Waters.

Rock & Roll Hotel hosts local artists Justin Jones.

At Hill Country Live, it’s Texas Troubadour John Baumann.

Maryland Live presents British rock icons Squeeze.

Sunday, March 1

Maple Syrup Boil-Down at Colvin Run Mill is a family-friendly ticketed demonstration to watch and learn with tastings and treats, with a free blacksmith demonstration.

Montpelier Historic Site presents Rightfully Hers, a pop exhibit from the National Archives commemorating the 19th Amendment and honoring women’s history in a exhibit of messages, photographs, an historic timeline and more.

Strathmore presents a classical music matinee with The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra: Anne Akiko Meyers, the renowned violinist.

George Mason Center for the Arts Family Series presents Hot Peas ’n Butter, the multicultural groove and infectiously fun global music celebration with two separate matinee shows.

NoVA City Brew Tour is your ticket to the D.C. suburbs and four separate breweries, 16 craft brews, in a six-hour tour with souvenirs, snacks and more.

Sunday night

The Birchmere hosts country singer-songwriter Hayes Carll with Allison Moorer.

The Fillmore hosts hip-hop artists Young Dolph & Key Glock.

At Rams Head On Stage, it’s Americana, alt-country with Tod Snider and Lily Hiatt.

Jammin’ Java has a local artists’ Joan & Joni Tribute.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts D.C. indie-rockers Pillowfort with Abe.

Blues Alley presents the smooth jazz sax of Kim Waters.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz goes go-go with Proper Utensils with Jas. Funk.

