What’s up in the sky for November 2025? Leonid meteor shower, full beaver supermoon

This iPhone image was taken at sea of the Andromeda Galaxy and approximates the view of the elongated galaxy with your eyes and binoculars. (WTOP/Greg Redfern)

Let’s get to the sky for November 2025!

Must-see sky sights for November

Full hunter supermoon is the largest full moon for 2025.

The Leonid meteor shower will take place on the night of Nov. 20 to 21.

Star of the month: Capella

In November, be on the lookout for bright Capella in the northeast. It is the first bright winter season star and is beautiful to see rising in the early evening hours. Look for it right after it gets dark as it will “twinkle” with wonderful colors due to being low on the horizon.

Highlights of the month

As November begins, the Summer Triangle is headed toward the Western horizon with the Milky Way running through it as it flows across the sky to the northeast. As the night heads into the hours before dawn, the “Winter Milky Way” is visible in the southeast to the northwest.

You can image the Milky Way with a smartphone and/or camera by taking time exposures. For best results, use a tripod.

The constellation Pegasus, the Flying Horse, is also known as the “Great Square.” That is because it is a “Great Square” in the eastern sky after dark. It is very easy to see. Attached to Pegasus is the constellation of Andromeda.

Following the star chart, try to locate a fuzzy spot with your eyes — binoculars will help immensely. When you find it, this is the great Andromeda Galaxy. This is the farthest object at 2.5 million light-years that can be seen with the unaided eye.

The light from the Andromeda Galaxy that is entering your eye left the galaxy when our ancestors were developing a curved spine to help us walk more efficiently. Pretty amazing.

Nov. 5: As it gets dark, Saturn and the almost full moon rise in the East a mere two degrees apart.

Nov. 6: The full beaver supermoon is at 11:47 p.m. Eastern Time and rises at sunset in the East. This is the first full supermoon of 2025 and the largest and brightest full moon of 2025. Should be a grand sight at sunset. Get your smartphone/camera ready.

Nov. 9: Starting at 11:30 p.m. and lasting for about 2.5 hours the bright moon passes through the Pleiades star cluster late in the evening covering (occulting) some of the stars. Binoculars will enhance the view.

Nov. 19: A must see in the predawn sky in the East is the very old waning crescent moon with Earthshine joining up with Venus at just four degrees apart. Try taking a smartphone/camera pic.

Nov. 19: While looking at the moon and Venus, be on the lookout for the Zodiacal Light. For about two weeks it will be visible in the northern hemisphere in the eastern pre-dawn sky and for the southern hemisphere in the west after sunset. You will need a dark sky site and clear horizon to see this ghostly pyramid shape in the sky. Try taking a smartphone/camera pic.

Night of Nov. 20-21: The Leonid meteor shower graces our dark, moonless sky. Check out the tips for seeing the shower video in the article. Under these sky conditions the Orionids exhibit a maximum of about 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

Nov. 24: If you have a straight line horizon in the southwest with no obstructions, at twilight look to the southwest to see the young waxing crescent moon very near Antares. To the lower right and just above the horizon, Mercury and dimmer Mars are paired up. You will most likely need binoculars to see this. Try taking a smartphone/camera pic.

The moon

Nov. 5: Full harvest supermoon

Nov. 12: Last quarter

Nov. 20: New moon

Nov. 28: First quarter

Planets

Mercury is favorable for Southern Hemisphere viewers at dusk in the west.

Venus is very low above the eastern horizon before dawn, and will become more difficult to see as it nears the sun’s glare.

Mars is in the glare of the sun at dusk.

Jupiter rises in the northeast during the evening hours and is quite bright.

Saturn is high in the southeast after dark. A great view in a telescope as the rings cast a thin line across the planet.

Uranus is in the eastern sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the east as it gets dark. You need a telescope to observe the planet.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a telescope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

DC-area events

Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park’s Big Meadows is an excellent dark sky site. I will be conducting my “Let’s Talk About Space” events at Skyland Lodge Conference Center, so hope to see you there.

NOVAC General Meeting

George Mason University. Check the calendar for astronomy events.

The Analemma Society

The Analemma Society has resumed observatory operations. Check the link regarding Friday Night Public Viewing Sessions at Turner Farm in Great Falls, Virginia. Check their calendar for other astronomy activities in November.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in D.C and Chantilly, Virginia, has loads of astronomy stuff in November.

You can check here and here for astronomy clubs that are outside the D.C. area.

Bonus!

Download NASA’s 2025 Science Calendar that features out-of-this-world pictures and information.

The Planetary Society’s Space Events 2025 Calendar is another resource for tracking space missions.

Use this useful tool to create a custom star chart for your location to help you find your way around the stars.

