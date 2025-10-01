What’s up in the sky for October 2025? Demon Star Orionid meteor shower, full harvest supermoon

WTOP's Greg Redfern previews what skywatchers can expect for the month of October.

October has some great sky sights to see. On the 19th, the waning crescent moon with Earthshine and Venus pair up for a beautiful view. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) October has some great sky sights to see. On the 19th, the waning crescent moon with Earthshine and Venus pair up for a beautiful view. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) Welcome to WTOP’s monthly feature, “What’s up in the sky?” Each month it features the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. area are included as well.

Let’s get to the sky for October 2025!

Must-see sky sights for October

During October 2025, Venus continues to be the “Morning Star” in the east before dawn, albeit lower in the sky but still bright. The beautiful and bright winter constellations keep Venus celestial company making for a wondrous sky sight. The moon joins up with Venus too for a must-see sky sight.

The zodiacal light will be visible in the eastern pre-dawn sky for about two weeks starting on the 19th.

The Orionid Meteor Shower will happen on the night of Oct. 20-21.

Star of the month: Algol

In October, be on the lookout for Algol — the “Demon Star” — so named because of its regular change in brightness. Algol is a variable star that undergoes very regular intervals between its maximum and minimum brightness. You can use this tool to determine when Algol will be at its dimmest for several hours.

It is quite intriguing to watch the star change brightness. You can try imaging this process as well with your camera/smartphone.

Highlights of the month

On Oct. 1 in the southwest, the center and brightest part of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is visible for a few hours after dark before it sets. You need a dark sky site and a moonless night to see the Milky Way at its best.

As October begins, the Summer Triangle is high overhead with the Milky Way running through it as it flows across the sky to the northeast. As the night heads into the hours before dawn, the “Winter Milky Way” is visible in the southeast to the northwest. You can see the Milky Way with a smartphone and/or camera by taking time exposures. For the best results, use a tripod.

Oct. 4: International Observe the Moon Night is on this night. Check out the website for information on events, and of course, the moon!

Oct. 5: As it gets dark, Saturn and the almost full moon rise in the east — a mere two degrees apart.

Oct. 6: The full harvest supermoon is at 11:47 p.m. Eastern Time and rises at sunset in the East. This is the first full supermoon of 2025 and the largest and brightest full moon of 2025. Should be a grand sight at sunset! Get your smartphone/camera ready.

Oct. 9: Starting at 11:30 p.m. and lasting for about 2.5 hours, the bright moon passes through the Pleiades star cluster late in the evening covering, or occulting, some of the stars. Binoculars will enhance the view.

Oct. 19: A must see in the pre-dawn sky in the east is the very old, waning crescent moon with Earthshine joining up with Venus at just four degrees apart. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

Oct. 19: While looking at the moon and Venus, be on the lookout for the zodiacal light. For about two weeks, it will be visible in the northern hemisphere in the eastern pre-dawn sky, and for the southern hemisphere in the west after sunset. You will need a dark sky site and clear horizon to see this ghostly pyramid shape in the sky. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

Night of Oct. 20-21: The Orionid Meteor Shower graces our dark, moonless sky. Under these sky conditions, the Orionids exhibit a maximum of about 10-20 meteors per hour.

Oct. 24: If you have a straight line horizon in the southwest with no obstructions, at twilight look to the southwest to see the young waxing crescent moon very near Antares. To the lower right and just above the horizon Mercury and dimmer Mars are paired up. You will most likely need binoculars to see this. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

The moon

Oct. 6-7: Full harvest supermoon

Oct. 13: Last quarter

Oct. 21: New moon

Oct. 29: First quarter

Planets

Mercury is favorable for Southern Hemisphere viewers.

Venus is bright but lower above the eastern horizon before dawn. You can’t miss it.

Mars is in the glare of the Sun at dusk.

Jupiter rises in the northeast around midnight and is quite bright.

Saturn rises in the east as it gets dark. A great view in a telescope will help see as the rings cast a thin line across the planet.

Uranus is in the eastern sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet, although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the east as it gets dark. You need a telescope to observe the planet.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a telescope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

DC-area events

International Observe the Moon Night has several events around the D.C. region.

Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park’s Big Meadows is an excellent dark sky site and there are a variety of activities for you to enjoy throughout the Park. I will be conducting my “Let’s Talk About Space” events, so hope to see you there. If you visit Shenandoah National Park, be sure to check out the rangers’ schedule as they host astronomy events as well.

NOVAC General Meeting

George Mason University. Check the calendar for astronomy events.

The Analemma Society

The Analemma Society has resumed observatory operations. Check the link regarding Friday Night Public Viewing Sessions at Turner Farm in Great Falls, Virginia. Check their calendar for other astronomy activities in October.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The museum has loads of astronomy stuff in D.C. and Chantilly for October.

Other groups holding events in October include Virginia State Parks and the National Capital Astronomers.

You can check here and here for astronomy clubs that are outside the D.C. area.

Bonus!

Download NASA’s 2025 Science Calendar that features out-of-this-world pictures and information.

The Planetary Society’s Space Events 2025 Calendar is another resource for tracking space missions.

Use this useful tool to create a custom star chart for your location to help you find your way around the stars.

You can also send in any space-related questions to my email address. Suggestions about this feature are also welcome.

