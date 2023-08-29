A super sky show Wednesday night: How to catch the ‘full super blue moon’

On Wednesday night, the D.C. area, weather permitting, has a chance to see a rare "full super blue moon." The last time this happened was in 2018.

A full moon and clouds are seen in this photo. (Courtesy Greg Redfern)

A full moon and clouds are seen in this photo. (Courtesy Greg Redfern)

This full super blue moon combination won’t happen again until January 2037, which will also be a lunar eclipse!

For D.C., the moon will rise in the East at 7:54 p.m. EDT — check online for your location’s moonrise time. Full moon — when it will be at its brightest and largest as the supermoon and officially the blue moon — occurs at 9:36 p.m. EDT.

It so happens that this full moon is also the closest full moon to Earth in 2023. That equates to it being the largest and brightest full moon for the entire year. Tides associated with this event will be larger as well, which could add to the effects of Idalia.

We also get another sky-watching bonus Wednesday night, because the planet Saturn will be keeping the moon company all night long. Saturn will be at its brightest for the year as it was directly opposite the fun on Aug. 26.

As provided by Sky and Telescope: “Saturn accompanies the moon across the sky tonight. Saturn seems to swing from upper right of the moon at dusk, as shown above, to directly right of the moon by about 1 a.m., then lower right of the moon as the hours approach dawn.”

Clouds are predicted for the D.C. area Wednesday night. But it is worth taking a look in the East at moonrise and during the night.

Clouds can really add to the beauty of a full moon rising and during its journey across the sky. The view will be most dramatic along the beach, in the mountains or any place with a clear view of the Eastern horizon. Framing the view with landmarks is rewarding as well.

Use your smartphone or camera to photograph moonrise and the moon-Saturn duo. Just set your smartphone/camera on auto exposure and take a picture. Adjust settings as needed.

You can watch this event online starting at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

Here’s hoping for a good view!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.