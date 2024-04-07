Don’t have glasses for the solar eclipse? How to still enjoy the phenomenon

Excited for Monday's eclipse, but didn't plan ahead? Here's how to find a last-minute method to safely witness the historic event.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How to make a pinhole viewer so you can watch the solar eclipse

If you didn’t get ahold of special glasses for viewing Monday’s total solar eclipse yet, you’re not alone. Here are some tips on how to find a last-minute method to safely witness the historic event.

Around the world, people are scrambling for the best spots to watch the phenomenon. Though you can’t witness the solar eclipse in its full glory, a partial eclipse will be visible in the D.C. area.

If you don’t have special glasses to view the eclipse, you run the risk of causing serious damage your eyes. The American Astronomical Society put out a guide on which glasses are safe and how they can help shield your eyes from the sun’s glare.

If you didn’t plan ahead, here are some suggestions to make sure you can view the eclipse safely.

Amazon still has some glasses available as well as some special filters for your phone. But even if you order them on Prime, those safety measures won’t necessarily arrive in time for your eclipse viewing party.

Without a pair of those special glasses, experts advise that you really shouldn’t look directly at the eclipse.

Make your own cereal box eclipse viewer

As an alternative, indirect way of witnessing the eclipse, NASA has a special pattern for a cereal box eclipse viewer to help you get a glimpse of history.

NASA have the pattern on its website that requires a cereal box, a piece of heavy-duty foil, a piece of white cardboard, paper, markers, scissors and tape or glue.

With a handcrafted viewer, you can look through the opening inside the box to see the sun’s shadow go from a circle to an eclipse.

Find NASA’s instructions on its website.

Construct a pinhole projector with index cards, pushpins

If you have some index cards and pushpins laying around, you can create a pinhole projector for eclipse day. The Planetary Society has special instructions online on how to use the push pin to make a small hole.

The society also has tips on where to stand to stay safe and get the best results from your makeshift projector.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.