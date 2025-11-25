Stormy skies: Weather woes facing Thanksgiving travelers

Millions of Thanksgiving travelers could face severe weather across the U.S. this week. Here's what you can expect as you plan your trip.

Travelers can expect showers Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. He said up to to two-tenths of an inch of rain could fall through early Wednesday morning, with a cold front following closely behind.

For travelers heading out of the D.C. region, note that flash flooding and severe storms are likely to continue in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee Valley Tuesday. 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said that’s especially true for eastern Texas, where there’s a low chance of tornadoes.

Farther north, snow that began near Montana’s Canadian border Monday night will spread across the northern Plains Tuesday, eventually reaching the Great Lakes. That, coupled with rain in the Pacific Northwest and much of the eastern U.S., could mean flight delays for those using airports in the D.C. area, plus Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.

Tuesday is expected to be the Federal Aviation Administration’s busiest travel day, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled, according to The Associated Press.

Evans said much of the central and eastern U.S. will stay unusually warm, “around 60 degrees” and pushing above 70 in parts of the D.C. region Wednesday afternoon.

In the D.C. area, conditions will turn colder Thursday for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy skies, afternoon showers. Highs between 55 and 60.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered showers before dawn. Lows between 47 and 53.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Highs between 65 and 72.

Winds: West 10-20 mph

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. Highs between 40 and 45, with wind chills in the 30s.

Winds: West 5-15 mph; gusts: 25-30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Winds: West 10-20 mph

Current conditions

