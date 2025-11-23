‘Anything with raisins’: What not to bring to this week’s Thanksgiving feast

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, WTOP heard from folks in the D.C. region about what dishes will and won't be making an appearance on their table.

Every year, many folks are left momentarily stunned while trying to figure out what their contribution to the Thanksgiving table will be. But, for some, it’s more about what plates to avoid like the plague.

For one Virginia resident hosting his very first Friendsgiving, a big no-go for the dinner table are dishes with dried grapes.

“Anything with raisins, especially potato salads,” J.J., a native of South Africa, told WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander. “Don’t bring that to my house. Please, don’t.”

For others, like St. Louis’ own Lauren O’Connor, any creations of the sweet potato variety are a bust.

“Anything that has to do with the sweet potato,” she said. “The sweet potato casserole with the marshmallows on it, disgusting. I want it gone.”

And then there’s the cranberry of it all.

Regardless of whether it’s homemade or out of a can, Logan Takac, who was visiting the National Mall with her friends, said the sauce is “disgusting.”

“Personally, please don’t bring any cranberry sauce. I think it’s disgusting,” she said. “Out of the can and it still has the, like, impression of the can on it. It’s a no. It’s a no. Get it away from me.”

But, what about the turkey-ham divide? Is one meant for Thanksgiving and the other just for Christmas dinner?

Ray Wallace, visiting D.C. from Fort Meyers, Florida, said his guests shouldn’t anticipate seeing a ham — boneless or otherwise — making an appearance for his family’s Thanksgiving spread.

“I’m a turkey guy on Thanksgiving,” Wallace said. “Ham is on Christmas.”

If feast preparations ultimately prove overwhelming and a desire for a stress-free event emerges, check out this list of takeout and holiday packages available in the D.C. area.

