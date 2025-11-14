The DC area’s best Thanksgiving takeout feasts and holiday packages

This year, keep Thanksgiving preparations stress-free.

Instead of working several days ahead to prepare a feast, consider allowing a local restaurant or two to lend a helping hand. There are so many options (and price points) to consider this year, with the option to go traditional with the typical, yet still delectable, turkey or offer a surprise to your guests by instead opting for a Peking duck, BBQ or maybe a whole-fried chicken. Or skip the bird altogether and consider a vegetable Wellington!

Find some of these and many other memorable Thanksgiving specials in the D.C. area available below:

like smoked turkey, brisket, sausages and classic sides like mac ‘n cheese, banana pudding and sweet potato mash. Less typical, but extra delicious options also include a box of smoked brisket tamales or a whole rack of ribs. Each option is available a la carte and varies in price. Pickup is available on Nov. 26 at the restaurant’s D.C. and Riverdale Park, Maryland, locations.

. Their Thanksgiving to-go package includes a slow-smoked turkey or a deep-fried turkey with add-ons like a whole-fried chicken with harissa honey, or beef brisket or pork baby back ribs. The standard to-go package costs $159, able to serve four, with customizable options on the fixings. The preorder deadline is Nov. 24.

for pickup on Nov. 26 and 27 that amount to $30.62 per person. The Thanksgiving package costs $245, able to feed up to eight people, with an 18-pound turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, a homemade cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, string beans, baby carrots, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes with a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

that costs $150, serving four to six people. The feast is available through Nov. 23 with cornbread with Aleppo-honey butter, Brussels sprouts with a sumac-whipped feta and a sourdough mushroom and feta stuffing, plus a half turkey. Diners can upgrade to a whole duck for $50 or add a chocolate mousse pie for an additional $45. Orders are available for pickup on Nov. 27.

. With a preorder deadline on Nov. 24 and a pickup on Nov. 26, the offerings at this restaurant are largely familiar, but there are a few curveballs sure to excite guests. The “Feast” package, which feeds five to six people for $300, includes a rotisserie turkey roulade with za’atar and fennel stuffing, as well as roasted Brussels sprouts with candied lemon and mint, toasted garlic green beans, cranberry sauce and a goat butter mashed potatoes, among other dishes. There is also the “Just the Sides” package, which doesn’t include the turkey roulade, but still feeds five to six for $170. For those who’d prefer to purchase different dishes on their own, it’s available to purchase a la carte as well.

available to-go. Consider the “Thanksgiving Feast for Two,” which costs $90 and includes a peppered turkey breast and confit turkey leg and thigh with a smoked turkey gravy, plus several sides, including a chicken chorizo stuffing, a Chianti cranberry sauce and a green bean casserole, among others. Orders must be scheduled for either Nov. 26 or Nov. 27. There is also a $50 “Morning After Brunch Kit for Two” with cheddar and scallion biscuits, whole eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, home fries, masa pancakes and more. Matt & Tony’s also has several drinks and cocktails available as add-ons, priced between $20 to $25.

The Parisian bistro at The Wharf, Bistro du Jour, has a French-inspired Thanksgiving meal available for pickup and delivery. Consider the oh-so-affordable $39 Thanksgiving feast, which includes a roasted turkey breast, dauphinoise potatoes, sautéed green beans, chestnut stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Also available is a roasted pumpkin soup for $11 and an apple pie with a brown butter streusel for $10.

Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit in D.C. has a take-away Thanksgiving menu for four that is chock-full of tasty bites that will be sure to make this holiday season more memorable than the last. The main course is a five-spice turkey breast with gumbo gravy and several sides, including but not limited to, a crawfish cornbread stuffing, green beans with Chinese sausage, white pepper and miso mashed potatoes and curry spice Parker House rolls with condensed coconut milk butter. The dessert included is a sweet potato pie with a tamarind dulce de leche sauce. Each box is priced at $295 with a la carte add-ons available. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21 with pickup on Nov. 26.

For Latin American flavors, don’t miss Amparo Fondita’s to-go Thanksgiving feast . The dinner features a 24-hour brined, slow-roasted and sustainably grown turkey served with a black mole sauce. There are five sides, which include a sweet potatoes with salsa negra, roasted acorn squash salad, Rancho Gordo beans and 20 hand-pressed blue corn tortillas. The sweet included is a flan that can serve four. Guests of the D.C. restaurant can also order carrot cake, caviar with sopecitos, and margaritas to enhance their dinner. Each meal, which includes a $25 gift card for a future visit, is priced at $275. Preorder by Nov. 21 for pickup on Nov. 26.

Another notable option for a Latin American touch on this Thanksgiving can be found at Mi Vida . The menu, available for pickup or delivery, includes butternut squash soup, heritage turkey with a creamy rice stuffing, a guajillo-sweet potato gratin and an agave-caramelized Brussels sprouts, among other sides, and an apple pie with a pineapple-caramel sauce. The pavo relleno is priced at $39, while the other two vegetarian options are $10 each.

Skip the turkey, and instead serve Peking duck. Phillippe Chow at The Wharf is selling a Peking duck this Thanksgiving that can serve up to five people, paired with a plum sauce and house-made pancakes with the option of lettuce cups. This takeout deal costs $120. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance for pickup on the day before Thanksgiving.

For $49, at-home diners can enjoy The Grill’s comforting Thanksgiving dinner with dishes like a confit leek and fromage blanc-stuffed turkey roulade with a smoked mushroom stuffing, sweet potato, haricot vests and a cranberry sauce and a turkey gravy. The familiar flavors of the season can also be enjoyed with a warm apple cider doughnut served with pumpkin ice cream and bourbon apples, sold at $11. The Grill at the Wharf also has a butternut squash soup with a cranberry-ginger chutney and toasted pecans available for $12. Pickup and delivery is available on Nov. 27.

If Italy is singing to you this year, head to Chinatown’s Centrolina for Italian twists on the typical Thanksgiving meal . Available for pickup on Nov. 27 or delivery on Nov. 26, the menus signature dishes like the “Turkey Duo,” which is a porchetta-style breast and marsala-braised leg, alongside sides such as sage stuffing and pumpkin tortelli with butter and sage. Finish the meal with Pumpkin Pie with meringue or dirty chai tiramisu. Preorders must be in by Nov. 23.

Bring a Michelin star, Persian-inspired flair to this year’s Thanksgiving table, courtesy of Joon in Tysons Corner, Virginia . Joon’s Thanksgiving feast can feed five to six guests with half an 18-pound brined and par-cooked heritage turkey with the option to upgrade to a whole turkey for an additional $150. This package includes one rice dish, plus classic stuffing, cardamom-spiced sweet potato casserole with a brown butter streusel, grilled butternut squash with dates and walnuts, creamed spinach, among others. Options for a la carte desserts are an apple tarte Tatin or a chocolate and kataifi pie or a Persian love cake with a rosewater glaze, pistachio and lemon curd. The Thanksgiving package costs $325, but for those looking to save this year, several dishes and cocktails can be ordered a la carte.

For “ Swediopian ” flavors, consider ordering from Marcus D.C. Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Northeast D.C. restaurant is selling a to-go kit with blue cornbread with berbere honey, Chuck B’s Roast chicken with roasted carrots and tarragon jus, a little gem salad with roasted garlic dressing and cornbread gremolata, collard greens and roasted sweet potato with crème fraîche and berbere. Marcus D.C.’s Thanksgiving kits are available for preorder before Nov. 26 by calling (202) 280-2288 during business hours.

