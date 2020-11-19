Pandemic Thanksgiving means demand for smaller turkeys, more deliveries

Grocers are ready for Thanksgiving this year with smaller turkeys for gatherings limited in size by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like everything else, grocery shopping ahead of Thanksgiving will be different this year.

“Grocers are gearing up for what they’re anticipating to be a little less traffic in the store,” said Laura Strange, spokesperson for the National Grocers Association, which represents independent grocers throughout the country. “But they’re anticipating to see bigger baskets and more demand for online ordering.”

With smaller gatherings expected, “our members have seen a demand for some smaller turkeys,” she said, although some shoppers are “purchasing larger turkeys in an effort to have leftovers afterwards.”

“Baking is certainly a trend that we’ve seen, so cooking and baking supplies have certainly seen an uptick in demand,” Strange added.

Shoppers who are going into stores are encouraged to stock up sooner rather than later, to avoid crowding and should allow for social distancing during Thanksgiving week.

Strange said the association surveyed its members about the possibility of shortages, and found nearly three-quarters of members felt the supply chain is more prepared than it was in March and April to meet consumer demand.

More Thanksgiving News: