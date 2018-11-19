Thanksgiving 2018: Grocery stores that’ll be open for Turkey Day in DC area

Perfectly roasted turkey? Check. Creamy mashed, roasted or scalloped potatoes? Check. Pie? Uh oh. But fear not: There are grocery stores open in the Washington region for those last-minute Thanksgiving dinner needs. WTOP has what's open and what's closed.

WASHINGTON — Perfectly roasted turkey? Check. Creamy mashed, roasted or scalloped potatoes? Check. Cranberries? Check. Memo telling family to avoid talking politics at the table? Check. Pie?

Uh oh.

Fear not: There are grocery stores open in the Washington region for those last-minute Thanksgiving dinner needs Thursday, Nov. 22.

Here’s what’s open:

Here’s what’s closed:

Aldi: Closed Thanksgiving.

Closed Thanksgiving. BJ’s : Closed Thanksgiving.

: Closed Thanksgiving. Costco: Closed Thanksgiving.

Closed Thanksgiving. Lidl: Closed Thanksgiving.

Closed Thanksgiving. MOM’s Organic Market: Closed Thanksgiving.

Closed Thanksgiving. Trader Joe’s: Closed Thanksgiving.

