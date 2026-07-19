Lightning strike sparks $850K house fire in Montgomery County and displaces 5

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the single-family home on Warfield Road was apparently struck by lightning Saturday, but the fire wasn't discovered immediately.

A lightning strike is being blamed for a house fire that caused an estimated $850,000 in damage and displaced a family of five in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the single-family home in the 9200 block of Warfield Road was apparently struck by lightning between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The fire wasn’t discovered immediately.

Around 7 a.m., the family smelled smoke and was alerted by smoke alarms inside the home. They got out and discovered the entire roof was ablaze then called 911.

Three adults and two children were displaced.

Fire investigators determined the lightning strike was the origin and cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at approximately $850,000.

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