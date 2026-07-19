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Lightning strike sparks $850K house fire in Montgomery County and displaces 5

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

July 19, 2026, 4:41 PM

Montgomery County house fire
A home burns after a lightning strike in Montgomery County. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS)
Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS
Montgomery County house fire
Smoke billows from a home struck by lightning in Montgomery County. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS)
Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS
Montgomery County house fire
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue respond to a house fire caused by a lightning strike in Gaithersburg. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS)
Courtesy Pete Piringer/MCFRS
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Montgomery County house fire
Montgomery County house fire
Montgomery County house fire

A lightning strike is being blamed for a house fire that caused an estimated $850,000 in damage and displaced a family of five in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the single-family home in the 9200 block of Warfield Road was apparently struck by lightning between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The fire wasn’t discovered immediately.

Around 7 a.m., the family smelled smoke and was alerted by smoke alarms inside the home. They got out and discovered the entire roof was ablaze then called 911.

Three adults and two children were displaced.

Fire investigators determined the lightning strike was the origin and cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at approximately $850,000.

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Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

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