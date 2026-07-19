DC-area air quality improves after storms, but wildfire smoke could return

Air quality improved across the DC region after storms cleared wildfire smoke, though shifting winds could bring haze back later Sunday.

Air quality improved to the good-to-moderate range across the D.C. region Sunday morning, after thunderstorms swept away much of the wildfire smoke that had lingered across the area in recent days.

Shifting winds could allow smoke from Canadian wildfires to return to the D.C. area later in the day Sunday. AirNow.gov said people unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing their activity level or limiting the amount of time they spend outside.

Sunday morning clouds are giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90, with slightly lower humidity.

The improved air quality follows severe thunderstorms that swept through the region Saturday, leaving behind damage and power outages.

More than 27,000 customers lost power during the height of the storms Saturday evening, including more than 20,000 in Anne Arundel County, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric. By Sunday morning, about 10,000 BGE customers remained without electricity.

Lingering shower and thunderstorm chances will be limited to central Virginia Sunday, eventually returning to the D.C. area late Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday.

While the severe weather threat appears low, some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday, as a weak cold front moves through the D.C. region. Northwest winds could gust up to 25 mph behind the front.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: North 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance of storms. Highs between 87 and 92.

Winds: South 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms, breezy. Highs between 82 and 87,

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

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