Data Doctors: Watch out for the latest tech tax scams 

Tax scams aren’t new — but the technology behind them has changed dramatically. In 2026, criminals aren’t just sending sloppy phishing emails. They’re using artificial intelligence, stolen data, voice cloning, deepfake video, and even legitimate tax preparer credentials to manufacture trust.

Q: What are the latest tax scams to watch out for?

A: Tax scams aren’t new — but the technology behind them has changed dramatically. In 2026, criminals aren’t just sending sloppy phishing emails. They’re using artificial intelligence, stolen data, voice cloning, deepfake video and even legitimate tax preparer credentials to manufacture trust.

AI-generated IRS emails and text messages

Phishing messages are now polished, personalized and timed perfectly with filing season. AI tools allow scammers to craft messages that read as if they came straight from a government agency.

You might receive a text that says your refund is “on hold” pending verification. The link takes you to a website that looks nearly identical to IRS.gov but is designed to capture your Social Security number and bank details.

The IRS does not initiate contact through unsolicited text messages or emails. If you get one, don’t click — navigate directly to the official website yourself.

Voice cloning and AI phone calls

One of the more unsettling trends this year is AI-powered voice impersonation.

Scammers can now generate realistic voices that sound calm and authoritative. Some calls claim to be from an IRS enforcement unit demanding immediate payment or a non-existent ‘tax resolution and assistance office’. Others impersonate certified public accountants or financial advisers requesting tax documents.

The technology doesn’t have to be perfect — it just needs to sound real long enough to create urgency. The IRS does not call demanding immediate payment or ask for gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Early filing fraud

Identity theft remains a major threat, but technology has made it more efficient.

Using data gathered from prior breaches, criminals file fraudulent returns before you do and route the refund to their own accounts. You only discover the problem when your legitimate return is rejected.

Filing early and requesting an IRS Identity Protection PIN can significantly reduce this risk.

Fake tax preparers and PTIN abuse

Another trend in 2026 involves tax preparer credentials.

Every paid preparer must have a PTIN (Preparer Tax Identification Number). Scammers are now displaying fake PTINs in online ads to appear legitimate. Others are stealing real PTINs from preparers and filing fraudulent returns using those credentials.

You might hire someone promising a “maximum refund guarantee,” see what looks like valid credentials and later discover false information was filed in your name.

Always verify a preparer’s PTIN through the IRS directory

Check whether they are a CPA, enrolled agent or licensed attorney.

Bad tax advice going viral

Another growing issue isn’t impersonation — it’s misinformation.

Social media posts and influencer-style videos are promoting “little-known credits” or self-employment refunds that many people don’t qualify for. The posts often link to unofficial preparation services that collect your personal information — or encourage filing claims that can trigger audits and penalties.

Highly personalized scam attempts

Because criminals can now purchase and aggregate personal data, scam messages are much more targeted. A fake IRS email might reference your employer or your city. That personalization isn’t proof of legitimacy, but it is proof that your data is circulating.

How to protect yourself

Technology is making scams more convincing, but the fundamentals haven’t changed:

Don’t click links in unsolicited messages

Navigate directly to official websites

Use multifactor authentication

File early

Verify preparer credentials independently

Scammers are blending AI, personalization and stolen data to create schemes that feel real. Your best defense isn’t being a cybersecurity expert — it’s slowing down, verifying everything and refusing to let urgency override common sense.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.