These hidden features in Windows 11 can make your life easier

There are lots of features in Windows 11 users may not know about, which some may refer to as "hidden," because they may not be obvious to new users.

Q: I’m new to Windows 11 and saw someone talking about hidden features, so what are they?

A: There are lots of features in Windows 11 users may not know about, which some may refer to as “hidden,” because they may not be obvious to new users. With a little digging, you can determine if they provide any value for you or not.

Here are some of the more useful features.

Snap Layouts for window juggling

If you ever find yourself dragging windows around trying to get them side by side, Snap Layouts are a timesaver. Hover your mouse over the maximize (square) button in the upper right corner of any window and you’ll see a grid of layout options.

With a click, you can neatly organize multiple apps on your screen — no more clumsy resizing. If you have a big monitor, it’s like giving yourself a personal control center.

Virtual Desktops for focus

Imagine having separate desks for different parts of your life — one for work, one for personal browsing, one for hobbies. Virtual Desktops in Windows 11 make this possible. Tap “Windows + Tab,” then click “New Desktop” at the top.

You can switch between them quickly with “Ctrl + Windows + arrow” keys. It’s a simple way to declutter your screen and your mind.

Focus Sessions to minimize distractions

Staying focused is harder than ever with constant notifications. Windows 11 has a built-in “Focus Sessions” feature hidden in the Clock app. Open the Clock app, select “Focus Sessions,” set a timer, and Windows will help minimize interruptions so you can stay focused.

Think of it as a “do not disturb” option for your brain.

Clipboard History for copy-paste pros

How many times have you copied something only to accidentally overwrite it with something else?

Clipboard History solves that. Press “Windows + V” instead of just “Ctrl + V,” and you’ll see a list of the last several items you copied. You can even pin items you use regularly.

Although this feature actually got added to Windows 10 in 2018, it’s still not as well-known.

Built-in screen recording with Xbox Game Bar

Most people think the Xbox Game Bar is only for gamers, but it includes a handy screen recorder.

Press “Windows + G” to bring it up, then click the record button or press “Windows + Alt + R.” Whether you’re capturing a tutorial, saving a video call snippet, or grabbing proof of an error message, it can come in very handy.

Dynamic refresh rate for smoother scrolling

If you’re using a laptop that has a screen with a high refresh rate, Windows 11 can automatically adjust how often the screen refreshes depending on what you’re doing. This saves battery life without sacrificing smooth scrolling.

You’ll find the on switch under “Settings > System > Display > Advanced display,” but only if your laptop supports it.

Emoji and symbol picker

Typing an emoji or special symbol no longer requires hunting through menus. Just press “Windows + period” and a pop-up gives you quick access to emojis, GIFs and symbols.

It’s faster than searching the web when you need that degree symbol (°) or want to spice up a message with an emoji.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.