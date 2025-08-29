Data Doctors: Tips for disappearing mouse pointers

A few tweaks in Windows’ settings can ensure your computer's mouse pointer stays visible, so you’re not left chasing a ghost on your screen.

Q: I’m running Windows and my mouse occasionally seems to disappear – what causes this?

A: Few things are more frustrating than trying to move your mouse pointer only to realize it seems to have vanished into thin air. While it can feel like a mysterious glitch, there are several common reasons this happens, and most have simple fixes.

Application-specific behavior

Certain applications temporarily hide the pointer on purpose. Video players, presentation tools and even some games will make the cursor disappear when you’re not moving the mouse, so the screen looks cleaner. A quick wiggle of the mouse usually brings it back, but if you don’t know the program does this, it can feel like a glitch.

Driver or update problems

Occasionally, outdated or corrupted mouse and graphics drivers can cause the pointer to flicker, freeze or vanish. This tends to happen after a Windows update or new hardware installations. Updating both your mouse driver and graphics driver through Windows Update, or the manufacturer’s website, often resolves this type of issue.

Display and resolution issues

One of the most frequent causes has to do with multiple displays or mismatched screen resolutions. If you’re running two monitors with different scaling or orientation, the pointer can “drift” into an unexpected zone and appear gone. In reality, it’s simply sitting on the other screen or in a blank space Windows thinks exists between them. Adjusting your display settings to ensure consistent resolution and alignment usually clears this up.

USB power management

If you’re using a wireless or USB mouse, Windows power management settings can sometimes shut off the USB port to save energy. This can cause the pointer to disappear until the port reactivates. To prevent this, open Device Manager, go to your USB hub properties, and uncheck, “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power.”

Change the pointer’s size

Windows allows you to change the pointer’s size, thickness and color. If your pointer is set to a very thin or white style and you’re working in a program with a light background — like a document with a white page — the cursor can practically camouflage itself. Switching to a larger or high-contrast pointer under Settings > Accessibility > Mouse > Mouse pointer makes it much easier to spot.

While you’re there, turn on the ‘Mouse indicator’ switch, so you can quickly find the mouse by pressing the Control key.

Tips for When It Happens

If your pointer suddenly goes missing, try these things:

Press Ctrl: Since you turned this feature on, Windows will now show a ripple effect around the pointer when you hit the key.

Move the mouse vigorously: If the program intentionally hid it, this usually restores it.

Tap the touch pad: On laptops, the cursor may be temporarily disabled if the system thinks an external mouse is connected.

Think of the mouse pointer like your car’s headlights. Most of the time, it’s working and guiding you just fine, but if the settings or environment change — even slightly — it can make it feel like you’re driving blind. A few tweaks in Windows’ settings can ensure your pointer stays visible, so you’re not left chasing a ghost on your screen.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.