Data Doctors: How to choose a new internet provider

Q: I’m moving to a new area and want to know how to pick the best internet option.

A: Choosing the right internet provider can be trickier than it seems, especially if you’re moving somewhere with multiple options or very few. The goal isn’t just to get online, but to choose a service that works for your needs, your budget and your location’s realities.

Here are some tips on ways to make a smart choice before you sign a long-term contract:

Check availability before you move

Start by entering your new address on the major providers’ websites. Even if a company advertises service in your city, it doesn’t mean it serves every neighborhood. Availability can change from one street to the next with many providers, so check your exact address.

If you’re not sure what services will be available at your new location, click here to get a breakdown that includes potential speeds and potential prices.

Understand the types of service

Not all internet connections are created equal:

Fiber-optic is the gold standard for speed and reliability, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds. If high-performance service is important, opting for this level is worth considering.

Cable internet is widely available and generally fast, though upload speeds tend to be slower than download speeds.

DSL uses traditional copper phone lines and can be slower depending upon how far you are from a connecting office.

Home 5G offered by T-Mobile and Verizon uses cellular wireless networks via a fixed device in the home.

Satellite services, such as Starlink, offer high-speeds almost anywhere, making it a great choice in rural areas but at a higher cost.

Match the speed to your usage

Don’t pay for speed you don’t need, but don’t skimp, either.

For light web browsing and email, 50-100 Mbps might be fine. If you stream in 4K, game online, work from home with video calls or have multiple people using the internet at once, aim for 300 Mbps or more.

If you upload large files often (like videos), prioritize faster upload speeds.

Read the fine print

Watch out for hidden fees, data caps and “introductory” prices that double after the first year.

Some providers also require you to rent their modem/router, which adds monthly costs. Buying your own equipment is more cost-effective in the long run if you plan to be at the location for more than a year.

Ask the locals

Neighbors are the best resource for real-world performance. Ask about reliability, customer service and whether speeds drop during peak hours. Online neighborhood groups can also reveal if one provider consistently gets better reviews than others.

Factor in bundles carefully

Some companies offer discounts if you bundle internet with TV, cell or landline phone service, but make sure you’ll actually use them. It may seem like you’ll get the best deal if you bundle everything with one company, but it’s often not the case.

Home 5G services from Verizon and T-Mobile seem to be the most misunderstood option, but one of the easiest to try out. Unlike the other options, you don’t need to commit to a long-term contract or schedule a technician to install special equipment.

If your address qualifies, you can pick up the equipment and plug it in yourself in various places around your home to see if it’s a suitable option.

