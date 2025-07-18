Data Doctors: How to evaluate laptop battery life

Battery life is one of the most common complaints for laptop owners, so understanding what impacts it will help you make an informed decision.

Q: What should I look for if I want better battery life from a new laptop?

A: Battery life is one of the most common complaints for laptop owners, so understanding what impacts it will help you make an informed decision. You can’t rely on the marketing claims printed on the box because the “up to __ hours” claims are generated in ideal lab conditions.

They don’t reflect how most people really use their laptops, so here are a few key specs and features to focus on if you want a laptop that stays unplugged longer.

Look for watt-hours (Wh)

One of the easiest ways to compare potential battery life is to examine the battery’s capacity, which is listed in watt-hours (Wh). The higher the watt-hour rating, the more energy the battery can store. For example, a laptop with a 70Wh battery will generally outlast one with a 50Wh battery in similar conditions.

Other components in the laptop and how you use it will ultimately determine your overall battery life, so this is not the only thing to consider.

Processor efficiency — check the chip type

The processor (CPU) plays a big role in how long a battery lasts. If you’re looking at Intel or AMD chips, models with a “U” at the end of the model number are designed for efficiency. These chips use less power and produce less heat, which translates to longer battery life. Avoid high-performance processors, such as Intel’s “H” series, if battery life is a top concern.

Screen size and resolution — bigger isn’t better

Larger, brighter screens and higher resolutions drain your battery faster. If you’re choosing between a 14-inch and a 16-inch laptop, the smaller screen will typically last longer on a charge. Likewise, a full HD (1920×1080) screen consumes less power than a 4K display. If you don’t need ultrasharp resolution, sticking with a standard display can help extend your battery life.

Once you start using it, turning the screen brightness down as much as you can will also help extend your battery life.

Consider a nontouch display

Touch screen laptops can be convenient, but they also draw more power than nontouch models. The digitizer that detects touch input is always on, whether you use it or not. If you don’t need this feature, opting for a standard display can give you a little more unplugged time.

Fast charging and USB-C charging

Some laptops offer fast charging, which isn’t about extending battery life but can help when you’re short on time. If you like the idea of topping off your battery during short breaks, look for models that advertise quick charge capabilities.

Also, laptops that support USB-C charging give you more options for keeping your device powered, including using portable chargers in a pinch.

The bottom line

If you’re serious about maximizing battery life, look past the hype and focus on real specs: watt-hour ratings, efficiency-focused processors, modest screen specs, and avoiding power-hungry features, such as touch screens and high-end GPUs.

Entry-level laptops often cut corners to hit a price point, so do your homework to avoid buying the wrong device. Look for user reviews of the device to see if real-world usage lives up to the published specifications.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

