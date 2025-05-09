Data Doctors: How to safely add fonts

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors offers tips on how to upgrade font styles before that next project.

FILE - A person types on a keyboard on June 6, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(AP/Jenny Kane) FILE - A person types on a keyboard on June 6, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(AP/Jenny Kane) Q: How do I add fonts to my computer and are they cross-compatible between Windows and Mac?

A: Installing new fonts can give your digital projects a whole new personality, whether you’re creating a flier, a presentation or a custom greeting card. The good news is that adding fonts is simple on both Windows and macOS computers.

Before getting started, I’ll explain what formats are compatible, how to install them and where it’s safe to get them.

Supported font file types

Most of the fonts you will find available for download online will come in two formats:

TrueType (.ttf) — This is the most common format and works on both Windows and Mac.

— This is the most common format and works on both Windows and Mac. OpenType (.otf) — A more advanced format that also works across both platforms and supports extra typographic features for those using professional tools such as Adobe InDesign or Illustrator.

If you run across sites offering older PostScript Type 1 fonts (.pfb/.pfm), they’re obsolete, so skip them.

Installing fonts on Windows

If you’re using Windows 10 or 11:

1. Download a font file (usually .ttf or .otf).

2. Right-click the file and choose Install.

To install it for all users, right-click and select Install for all users (requires admin access).

3. You can also drag the file into the Fonts folder by typing “Font Settings” in the Run box (Windows + R) and hitting Enter.

Installing fonts on macOS

Mac users have a built-in app called Font Book:

1. Download the font file.

2. Double-click it to open in Font Book.

3. Click Install Font.

Font Book also helps you manage collections and validate fonts to catch duplicates or corrupted files and create groupings.

Potential visual differences

The standard font file types are compatible, but don’t be surprised if they look slightly different on Windows and macOS computers. They each use different rendering engines, so the same font might appear bolder, softer or kerned differently depending on the platform.

Also, each operating system comes with proprietary fonts, so when you are sharing files, it is smart to stick to universal fonts (like Arial or Times New Roman) or make sure both machines have the same custom font installed.

Where to get fonts safely

Stick with trusted, ad-free sources like:

Google Fonts: Free, open-source, and hosted by Google. Ideal for both web and desktop use.

Font Squirrel: Curated collection of high-quality fonts that are free for commercial use.

Avoid sketchy sites that bombard you with ads all over the page, pop-up ads or that redirect to other sites. These sites are often used to distribute malware or adware. When in doubt, scan any download with antivirus software before opening it.

Don’t get carried away!

It’s easy to go overboard and install dozens of fonts, but too many can slow down your system and even crash some design programs. Stick to the fonts you will use and uninstall them if you don’t end up using them.

Removing fonts can be done from the same places: Font Book on a Mac (select, then press the Delete key), or the Fonts folder via the Windows Control Panel (tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the font).

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.