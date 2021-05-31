Because the COVID vaccine is only available to kids 12 and older for now, health precautions are still being recommended for younger kids.

Summer camps are now allowed to open free of pandemic restrictions, as long as everyone at camp is vaccinated against COVID-19, under the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the vaccine is only available to kids 12 and older, so health precautions are still being recommended. Children will need to bring masks and respect social distancing, for example, if attending activities offered by two major camp providers in the D.C. area.

In Prince George’s County, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s Parks and Recreation Department requires masks inside all its facilities, as well as outside when social distancing cannot be maintained. Everyone is also asked to practice social distancing whenever possible.

Similar rules are in place in Fairfax County, which is the largest summer camp provider in Northern Virginia with more than 1,000 options. Children who aren’t residents are welcome to enroll with a $15 fee added to the camp price.

The Fairfax County camps follow federal and local COVID-19 safety guidance.

What is being done to keep children safe during COVID? Our programs follow guidelines developed by the CDC and the local health department in accordance with current governor’s orders. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our procedures to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Policies are subject to change depending on the current safety measures issued by the above references agencies.

Fewer in-person camps than usual are offered this summer through the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission because of COVID-19. They include “public playhouse” days of fun activities as well as “summer STEAM,” a science and mathematical program.

Sport camps offer one- and two-week sessions that introduce children 4 to 17 to golf, tennis, ice hockey, figure skating, football and baseball. Each day is different, and kids might do two sports on the same day. Prices vary depending on what’s offered, and range from $50 to $150. Spaces are filling up quickly, but many of the activities have wait lists to fill spots that open up from cancellations.

