Stafford High student airlifted to hospital after fight in gym

A student was airlifted to the hospital after a fight at a Stafford County, Virginia, high school, Wednesday morning.

In an update Thursday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the fight broke out in the gym of Stafford High School shortly before 9:30 a.m. It began as a verbal argument between the two students, who are both juveniles.

“The incident escalated when one student assaulted the other,” the sheriff’s office said.

The student who was hurt was taken to the nurse’s office where he collapsed, authorities said.

A medevac helicopter landed at Stafford High School to take the student to the hospital around 10 a.m.

“Luckily, the victim did not have any major injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The other young person has been detained at the juvenile detention center on suspicion of malicious wounding.

Principal Allen Hicks, in a letter to the school community, said that any type of “aggressive behavior is not tolerated at the school.”

“Please know that all involved in this incident will be subject to the appropriate consequences per the Student Code of Conduct,” Hicks said.

He also asked parents to check their children’s devices and to remove any related video “to protect the privacy of everyone involved.”

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Jack Moore contributed to this report.