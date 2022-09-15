Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school.

The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said James Hash, 34, had been arrested after an investigation by its detectives, with the help of Fredericksburg police.

The sheriff’s office has charged Hash with threats to bomb and attempted act of terrorism, and that the Fredericksburg police have tacked on charges of threats of death, threats to bomb and falsely summoning police.

Hash is being held in jail without bond. He is set to be in court Oct. 25 for the Stafford County charges and does not yet have a date for the Fredericksburg charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office said it’s received about a hundred thank-you cards from grateful elementary schoolers.