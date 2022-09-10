Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 9:56 AM

A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week.

The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.

Other dishes included chocolate silk “Pentagon Pie” for dessert, a key lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and the “Never Forget” Sampler.

The original menu has been taken down, but not before it was shared on social media.

The “Seafood Sunday” menu has been shared on social media before it was taken down from the restaurant’s page and replaced with a football-themed menu. (Twitter)

The restaurant has now put out a football-themed menu on its Facebook page for Sunday instead.

According to Channel 7, a manager at the club issued an apology for the menu on Facebook earlier this week.

“My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago,” White continued. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

WTOP reached out to the restaurant for comment but didn’t immediately receive a reply.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

