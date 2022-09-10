Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu

A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week.

The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.

Other dishes included chocolate silk “Pentagon Pie” for dessert, a key lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and the “Never Forget” Sampler.

The original menu has been taken down, but not before it was shared on social media.

The restaurant has now put out a football-themed menu on its Facebook page for Sunday instead.

According to Channel 7, a manager at the club issued an apology for the menu on Facebook earlier this week.

“My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago,” White continued. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

WTOP reached out to the restaurant for comment but didn’t immediately receive a reply.