Stafford County School Board votes to roll back mask mandate

In a 5-2 vote Thursday, the Stafford County School Board decided to make face masks optional beginning on Feb. 22.

The school board in Stafford County, Virginia, has voted to end its mask mandate.

The move comes after school board members voted 5-2 on a plan to continue the mask mandate on Jan. 20.

“I do question the practicability of keeping students in masks, because I think there are many student who are struggling,” said board member Elizabeth Warner.

But board member Sarah Chase said she wanted the mandate to remain, until the Virginia General Assembly passed its mask-optional law.

“I’m concerned that the 22nd is a little too soon and I would be happy to wait for the general assembly and the governor to go through the correct process,” said Chase.

Despite the vote, school bus drivers will still be required to wear face masks due to federal public transit rules.

