Stafford County School Board votes to keep mask mandate despite Youngkin’s executive order

The Stafford County School Board voted in favor of keeping a mask mandate in place for all students, staff and visitors, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order ending mask mandates.

Youngkin’s executive order says parents can choose to opt their children out of wearing masks. That order takes effect Monday.

A number of other Virginia school systems, such as Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria have already stated their intent to keep mask mandates in place in their schools.

In response to those challenges, Youngkin said his administration would look for every power afforded to the governor’s office to ensure the mandates ended in all Virginia school systems.

