Suspect in Virginia bus stop kidnapping was on probation for 2016 abduction, home invasion

The man charged with attempting to kidnap a girl getting off a school bus, in Stafford, Virginia, before barricading himself in his house for five hours Friday was on probation for a 2016 home invasion, in which he tied up a woman and her 10-year-old son, WTOP has learned.

Court records show 34-year-old Steven Randall Williams was on probation for the 2016 crime, as well as recent drug convictions, when he grabbed the 9-year-old girl, who was walking from her bus stop, carried her to his black Buick Regal, put her in the passenger seat and closed the door, said Maj. Shawn Kimmitz with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Kimmitz said Williams is charged with abduction.

“Steven Williams is on active supervised probation, and was when he was alleged to have committed these new offenses,” confirmed Eric Olsen, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Stafford County.

Williams had pleaded guilty to five felonies for the 2016 home invasion: abduction by force or intimidation, burglary at night to commit a felony, robbery, conspiracy for breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

During sentencing, Williams and his attorneys informed the judge he had testified against his co-defendant in the Stafford home invasion, and had also testified in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, against two defendants in the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Heather Ciccone.

On Dec. 18, 2017, Stafford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Sharp sentenced Williams to 35 years, but suspended 33, with two years of active prison time. Due to time served, Williams was released two weeks later, on Jan. 2, 2018, on indefinite supervision.

Within a year, Williams was arrested on two felony drug counts, including for intent to distribute — he pleaded guilty to both felony charges. Those new charges prompted a separate felony for a probation violation.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Williams came before Stafford County Circuit Court Judge Victoria A.B. Willis, who sentenced him to 5 years, 10 months and 17 days for the drug possession with intent to distribute conviction, and suspended 4 years. Williams received probation for the new felony drug possession count.

Although Williams was found guilty of the probation violation, Willis did not impose any new jail time or revoke any probation from the 2017 suspended sentence.

Now, after Friday’s arrest, Williams is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for one count of abduction. Contacted by WTOP, Williams’ defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong had no comment.