Stafford Co. homecoming game ends with three arrests

A homecoming game between Stafford County High School and Mountain View High School ended in three arrests and a medical emergency for a school staff member.

A homecoming game between Stafford County High School and Mountain View High School in Virginia ended in three arrests and a medical emergency for a school staff member, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s department.

“A beautiful evening for the Stafford High School homecoming football game ended with a disturbance and charges for several people,” the department said in a statement.

As the football game came to a close on Friday, an employee at the high school was alerted to a potential fight between students from Stafford and Mountain View, the department said.

The employee, according to officers, stepped in between the rival groups as deputies worked to get to the scene and additional officers were called to ensure an orderly exit.

Donte Cooke, 19, was released on a summons of trespass and two other juvenile students are facing criminal charges of trespass and assault and battery.

The school employee was transported to the hospital. Their condition was not known as of Saturday evening.