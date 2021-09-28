Dump truck hits I-95 overpass, causing major delays in Fredericksburg

A dump truck hit an overpass in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, closing parts of I-95 and causing heavy traffic delays.

A dump truck hit an overpass in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, closing parts of I-95 and causing heavy traffic delays.

As of around 1 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down north of Exit 133 (Route 17) after the bed of a dump truck hit the overpass for Truslow Road. Stafford County Fire & Rescue said lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The Truslow Road bridge is also closed to traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation said bridge inspectors are at the scene and urged drivers to find alternative routes.

It advised drivers traveling north from the Richmond area to consider using I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Route 207 northbound and Route 301 northbound to avoid the delays.

I-95 NORTHBOUND: #TrafficAlert VDOT bridge inspectors now reviewing Truslow Rd. overpass after a truck struck it earlier this afternoon. All I-95 NB lanes and Truslow Rd. remain closed. NB congestion begins before Route 3 interchange in #FXBG. pic.twitter.com/5pDu9bazuF — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) September 28, 2021

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bridge was opened this spring as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

The new bridge above I-95 is longer and wider than the previous structure, which was closed in early 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with traffic on the 8s for the latest.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.