Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Dump truck hits I-95…

Dump truck hits I-95 overpass, causing major delays in Fredericksburg

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

September 28, 2021, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A dump truck hit an overpass in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, closing parts of I-95 and causing heavy traffic delays.

As of around 1 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down north of Exit 133 (Route 17) after the bed of a dump truck hit the overpass for Truslow Road. Stafford County Fire & Rescue said lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The Truslow Road bridge is also closed to traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation said bridge inspectors are at the scene and urged drivers to find alternative routes.

It advised drivers traveling north from the Richmond area to consider using I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Route 207 northbound and Route 301 northbound to avoid the delays.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bridge was opened this spring as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

The new bridge above I-95 is longer and wider than the previous structure, which was closed in early 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with traffic on the 8s for the latest.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up