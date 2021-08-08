2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
‘We are very, very excited’: Stafford Co. first in DC area to welcome students back for fall

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 8, 2021, 6:01 PM

Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia will be the first D.C.-area school system to welcome students back to in-person learning five days a week when they do so Monday.

The school system’s superintendent tells WTOP they’re ready.

“We are very, very excited,” said Superintendent Scott Kizner.

He said masks will be required for staff and for the close to 30,000 students returning to classrooms.

“I believe our students and staff understand the importance,” Kizner said. “I think people are just ready to get back to a routine.”

He said about 500 students will still be learning online, meaning pretty much everyone will be back in the classrooms.

“There’ll be a little apprehension because COVID is far from over and we’re bringing back a lot of children,” Kizner said.

But he said he thinks it’s the right time.

“You cannot substitute the importance of the relationship that a child has with a teacher in a classroom,” Kizner said.

He said they had about 17,000 students learning in-person four days a week with shortened days during the last school year.

“The opportunity for children to be again with peers and the opportunity for children to learn from an adult standing in front of them, I think, outweighs any concerns that we may have about the changes we had to make,” Kizner said.

He attended several open houses last week and said the teachers and students couldn’t wait to get back into classrooms and start in-person learning again.

“We’re getting closer to the point where we could just call it a school day,” Kizner said.

