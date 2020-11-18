Stafford Co. Treasurer’s Office closed after positive coronavirus test result

The Stafford County Treasurer's Office is temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus, the Virginia county said. The closure comes amid a spike in new cases in the county and across the region.

The Stafford County Treasurer’s Office is temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus, the Virginia county said.

The closure comes amid a spike in new cases in the county and across the region.

In a brief news release, the treasurer’s office said officials learned of the positive test result on Tuesday, and the building’s offices were immediately disinfected. The office closure is to “ensure that both the public and employees’ health is prioritized.

The office is located at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center on Courthouse Road in Stafford.

The treasurer’s office will still be answering phone calls, emails and live chats throughout the day, and county residents can still pay taxes and make other payments online.

Payments may be made via the drop box located at the front of the Government Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Virginia and across the D.C. region. Every day this week, Virginia has reported more than 2,000 new cases. Virginia has reported at least 1,000 new cases a day since late October.

Earlier this week, the number of Virginians hospitalized with the virus climbed to more than 1,300 — the highest number since the summer.

In Stafford County, the number of cases has ticked up recently.

On Nov. 16, the county reported a large spike in the number of new cases — 55 coronavirus cases — which is the highest number of new daily cases reported in the county of about 152,000 people. The seven-day average of new cases in the county is currently 28 cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. A month ago, there were an average 15 new cases a day.