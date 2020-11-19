CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 more DC-area museums closing Monday | New Zealand leader offers Biden virus know-how | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Stafford Co. public school…

Stafford Co. public school employees to get pandemic stipend

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

November 19, 2020, 6:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stafford County approved a stipend for all public school employees on Wednesday, in a move meant to support the essential services and staff that have kept schools in the Virginia county moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

All full-time Stafford County Public School employees are set to receive a one-time, midyear compensation supplement of $1,000. Part-time employees will see a $500 stipend come December.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors agreed to the extra pay on Wednesday afternoon, after the county’s school board had requested it unanimously during an Oct. 27 meeting.

“No profession has been asked to modify their delivery of services in response to COVID-19 more than the education profession,” Stafford County School Board Chair Holly Hazard said in a news release.

“K-12 education is an essential service and our staff has worked very hard to deliver instruction and support services to keep some normalcy in a ‘non-normal’ year.”

Stafford County Public Schools completed its 10th week of classes last Friday.

About 60% of students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been participating in face-to-face instruction since late October, SCPS Superintendent Scott Kizner wrote in a recent letter to parents, with plans to expand on-site high school career and technical education courses this December.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up