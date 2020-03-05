Man indicted in dumping of Stafford County overdose victim

A grand jury is indicting a West Virginia man who prosecutors say is responsible for a woman's fatal overdose in Stafford County, Virginia.

Back in October, Ashley Nicole Childs, of Stafford, Virginia, was found in a ditch off Whispering Pines Lane. An autopsy revealed the 28-year-old woman died of a fatal overdose.

Prosecutors said Dontae Marcellus Sanders, 28, supplied those drugs and then hid her body after she overdosed. Sanders’ current address is listed in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted him on charges of felony murder, distribution of drugs and concealing a dead body. He could face up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted.

The Free Lance-Star reported that Sanders was convicted in Stafford in 2013 for multiple charges, including grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The news outlet also reported that Sanders was ordered to serve two years in prison for a conviction on Dec. 20.

