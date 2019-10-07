Woman found dead in ditch along Stafford County road

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found early Sunday morning in a ditch along a Stafford County road, the sheriff's office said. Her death is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a ditch along a Stafford, Virginia, road over the weekend.

Ashley Nicole Childs, 28, of Stafford County, Virginia, was found dead around 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lane, in the area of Shelton Shop Road, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies did not observe any obvious signs of trauma on her body, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Massine at (540) 658-4400.

Below is a map of the area where Childs’ body was found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.