4 arrested after fake $100 bill used to order chicken nuggets at Va. drive-thru

Four people from Virginia have been arrested in connection to counterfeit $100 bills that were used to pay for food purchases.

An employee of a fast-food restaurant on Warrenton Road called the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around noon, after receiving what she believed to be a fake $100 bill at the drive-thru that was used to order a 10-piece chicken nugget meal and a drink.

When a deputy arrived, he found the suspect, Joseph Lamar Tatum, of Culpeper, and two women, Tia Lesah Thompson, of Reva, and Danisha Lambert of Culpeper, inside a car in the restaurant parking lot.

After getting their information, Lambert was found to be wanted in Culpeper County on a shoplifting charge, and was arrested.

The deputy told Tatum that there was something wrong with the money he used to pay for his order and asked him where he got the bill. Tatum said that he borrowed it from his uncle.

Upon further discussion, Tatum was arrested for driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle turned up 51 counterfeit $100 bills, all displaying the same serial number.

Thompson then admitted that the money was found in a book bag at a motel on Warrenton Road and that she and Tatum knew they were fake.

Later on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a motel for a complaint of counterfeit money. A food delivery driver told deputies that she had been paid with a fake $100 bill, and the suspect walked up a set of stairs in the motel after receiving his order.

Deputies used the information from the earlier case and located the suspects in one of the rooms. They knocked on the door and saw the food that was ordered. They also found that several people occupied the room.

They identified the suspect, Demetrius Higgins, of Culpeper, who handed the delivery driver the fake money. A search also yielded over 50 counterfeit $100 bills.

Tatum was arrested on charges including forging bank notes, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Thompson faces charges of possessing forged bank notes and conspiracy.

Lambert was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.

Higgins was arrested on charges including possessing and forging bank notes and probation violation.

