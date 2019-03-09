Body found near Rappahannock River in Stafford County

A body was found near the Rappahannock River in Stafford County, Virginia, on Saturday morning, Stafford County police said.

The body was found in the area of River Road near Kings Highway.

There were obvious signs of trauma on the body, according to Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy sheriff on routine patrol saw the body on the side of the road at around 4:30 a.m., Vicinanzo said.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

Now, police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the body. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of one of the victim’s tattoos and asked anyone who recognizes it or has any other information related to this case to contact them.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male subject with the below pictured tattoo in relation to the incident that occurred this morning on River Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (540) 658-4400 pic.twitter.com/AMDdn50Byw — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) March 10, 2019

