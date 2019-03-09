202
Body found near Rappahannock River in Stafford County

By Teddy Gelman March 9, 2019 12:15 pm 03/09/2019 12:15pm
A body was found near the Rappahannock River in Stafford County, Virginia, on Saturday morning, Stafford County police said.

The body was found in the area of River Road near Kings Highway.

There were obvious signs of trauma on the body, according to Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy sheriff on routine patrol saw the body on the side of the road at around 4:30 a.m., Vicinanzo said.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

Now, police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the body. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of one of the victim’s tattoos and asked anyone who recognizes it or has any other information related to this case to contact them.

