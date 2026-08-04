World Cup hero Ferran Torres of Spain throws first pitch at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Ferran Torres, who scored winning goal for Spain in the the World Cup final last month,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ferran Torres, who scored winning goal for Spain in the the World Cup final last month, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night.

Wearing a white Yankees jersey with the No. 7, Torres threw his pitch from in front of the mound to infielder José Caballero, a noted fan of Torres’ Barcelona.

“Not too much to be honest, but I just want to enjoy the game,” Torres said when asked what he knows about the Yankees. “I see some of the players and I wish them the best of luck.”

Torres is negotiating a transfer to Paris St. German after scoring 16 goals for Barcelona last season. He has one year remaining on his contract and has scored 41 goals in 140 games during five seasons with Barcelona after spending two seasons with Manchester City of the Premier League and three with Valencia of La Liga.

Torres declined to discuss the potential transfer Tuesday. During an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show” on Monday, Torres addressed the situation by saying: “Barça have to show they love me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed.

“Whenever (teams like PSG) want you, it’s a good thing. I have a contract with Barça. It’s true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good thing is that, since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself.”

Torres was a second-half substitute in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final and scored in the 106th minute. He pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and used his left foot to bury a shot just under the crossbar in the 106th minute.

“To be honest my life has changed a little bit, but I feel very grateful,” Torres said.

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