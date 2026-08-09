DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus for MLB Games Continues This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Guardians Chicago White Sox Moneyline -108 +101 Total Over 8.5 (-107) Under 8.5 (-113) Runline -1.5 (+144) +1.5 (-175)

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Sign Up: Click any of the official DraftKings links provided on this page to navigate directly to the registration portal. Remember, no specific DraftKings promo code is necessary to trigger this offer. Register: Create your new DraftKings account by entering standard personal information, including your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Deposit Funds: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods, such as a debit card, credit card, or online bank transfer. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of $5 or more on the Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox matchup or any other eligible game. Claim Your Bonus: The moment your qualifying bet is logged, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. Your original wager’s outcome doesn’t matter; the bonus is completely guaranteed.

Ahead of this AL Central battle between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, you can simply bet $5 on this Sunday MLB matchup or other games and instantly unlock $150 in bonus bets, no matter which team wins.Getting started is seamless, and you don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to lock in your bonus.By registering as a new DraftKings customer and staking just $5 on this game, you get an immediate injection of liquidity—$150 in bonus bets instantly. This means you don’t have to wait to see if the Cleveland Guardians or Chicago White Sox pull off the victory; the reward hits your account immediately, giving you instant betting power. This $150 payout acts as a perfect portfolio diversifier, distributed as six separate $25 bonus bets. That means you can spread your risk across the greatest hits of MLB markets, player props, or even futures. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you exactly a week to capitalize on the value before they are wiped from the ledger.Odds as of August 9, 2026, from DraftKings. The White Sox have been surprisingly resilient as an underdog, logging a 41-44 record this season when they aren’t expected to win, and a strong 17-9 record when favored. Conversely, the Guardians have played to an exact 23-23 stalemate as the dog. Offensively, the Chicago White Sox are carrying a .237 team batting average alongside 526 RBIs and 338 extra-base hits. The Guardians are trailing just behind, hitting .233 with 452 runs driven in and 299 extra-base hits. Both campaigns will rely heavily on their starting pitchers—Joey Cantillo for Cleveland and Davis Martin for Chicago—to suppress the opposing lineup and keep the game under that 8.5 run total.Just follow these steps to secure your bonus bets and let’s lock in this DraftKings MLB offer: