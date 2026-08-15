Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim New Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus for MLB, NFL, UFC 330

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesBaseball fans can use the Kalshi promo code WTOP when signing up for a new account Saturday ahead of a day loaded with MLB, NFL preseason and UFC 330 action here. After a weekend update to the offer, eligible new users can now unlock a $25 bonus after making $25 in total trades. A first-time deposit of at least $1 is also required. The offer can be used while exploring Kalshi’s event markets, including markets related to MLB and other sports. Promotion availability and eligibility can change, so review the offer terms shown in the Kalshi app or on the website before depositing or trading. The offer is currently listed as unavailable in Michigan and Nevada.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
|Offer detail
|Information
|Promo code
|WTOP
|New-user offer
|$25 bonus after $25 in total trades
|Deposit requirement
|First-time deposit of at least $1
|Eligibility
|18+ and located in an eligible U.S. jurisdiction
|Unavailable in
|Michigan and Nevada, according to the provided offer terms
How the $25 Kalshi Bonus WorksThe promotion is based on cumulative trading activity rather than one individual trade. After registering with the code WTOP and making a qualifying first deposit of at least $1, a new user must complete $25 in total trades. That amount can be reached through one trade or several smaller trades, subject to Kalshi’s current promotion terms. Before participating, check whether the offer is displayed on your account and confirm any expiration date, market restrictions, settlement requirements, and withdrawal conditions. Promotional credits and bonuses may be subject to additional rules.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Market InformationThe supplied sports-data feed did not return a current Cardinals–Cubs game, schedule, or probability result. As a result, no verified start time, venue, weather report, moneyline, or win-probability figures are included here. Check Kalshi directly for any available Cardinals or Cubs event markets and their current prices. Kalshi markets are not traditional sportsbook moneyline bets. Market prices can change as traders buy and sell contracts, and the value of a position depends on the market’s final outcome and applicable rules. Read the individual contract description carefully before placing a trade.
How to Use Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
- Visit Kalshi or open the Kalshi app. Use the official platform rather than an unverified third-party link.
- Create a new account. Enter the requested registration information.
- Complete identity verification. Kalshi may require verification before trading or withdrawing funds.
- Enter promo code WTOP. Apply the code during signup or wherever the platform prompts you to enter a promotion code.
- Make the required first deposit. The provided terms specify a minimum first deposit of $1.
- Complete $25 in total trades. Trade eligible markets until your cumulative qualifying volume reaches $25.
- Check your account for the bonus. Confirm that the promotion has been credited and review any additional terms before using or withdrawing funds.