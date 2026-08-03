Veteran Edin Džeko decides to stay another year for Schalke’s Bundesliga return

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has convinced Bosnia star Edin Džeko to stay another year for its return to the…

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has convinced Bosnia star Edin Džeko to stay another year for its return to the Bundesliga.

The veteran forward’s future was uncertain after he helped Schalke clinch promotion from Germany’s second division last season before he went to the World Cup, but the club said Monday he had agreed to stay on for the upcoming season.

“After a successful second half to the season for the Royal Blues, the captain of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team has signed a new one-year contract,” Schalke said in a statement. “Džeko will begin training at Schalke on Tuesday.”

Džeko, who turned 40 in March, joined Schalke on a short-term deal from Italian side Fiorentina in January. He scored six goals and set up three more in 11 second-division appearances.

Džeko made his return from a shoulder injury in a substitute appearance as Schalke clinched promotion with a 1-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in May. He was cagey when asked if he would stay for its Bundesliga campaign, but now Schalke fans have the answer they were hoping for.

“Edin has given Schalke something special in his roughly four and a half months here so far,” Schalke sporting director Youri Mulder said. “He was a key player and a fan favorite, and he was always a role model with his personality on and off the field. In our discussions over the last few weeks, it became clear that Edin is still passionate about the game. That’s why we’re convinced he’ll help us in the Bundesliga as well.”

Džeko became a star at Wolfsburg where he helped the team win the Bundesliga title in 2009. He also won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012 and ‘14 and the Italian Cup with Inter Milan in 2022 and ’23.

“Since winter at Schalke I’ve experienced a super team and fantastic fans,” Džeko was quoted as saying by the club. “The promotion to the Bundesliga is among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable. Football has made me happy for my whole life and it drives me on. I still have hunger. And I also want to help our team in the Bundesliga.”

Schalke’s first game back after three seasons away is at Augsburg on Aug. 30.

Džeko will continue to wear the No. 10 jersey, Schalke said.

Džeko is Bosnia’s record goal-scorer with 73 from a record 151 games.

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