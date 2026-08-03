All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 65 46 .586 — New York 63 49 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 65 46 .586 — New York 63 49 .563 2½ Boston 60 51 .541 5 Baltimore 54 58 .482 11½ Toronto 52 60 .464 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 52 .532 — Cleveland 57 56 .504 3 Minnesota 56 57 .496 4 Detroit 54 58 .482 5½ Kansas City 46 67 .407 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 55 .513 — Texas 55 57 .491 2½ Seattle 55 58 .487 3 Athletics 45 67 .402 12½ Los Angeles 43 69 .384 14½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 67 45 .598 — Philadelphia 60 53 .531 7½ Miami 58 55 .513 9½ Washington 55 59 .482 13 New York 47 66 .416 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 42 .622 — Chicago 63 49 .563 6½ Pittsburgh 56 57 .496 14 St. Louis 55 57 .491 14½ Cincinnati 53 58 .477 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 43 .616 — Arizona 59 53 .527 10 San Diego 58 54 .518 11 San Francisco 47 65 .420 22 Colorado 45 67 .402 24

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 0, 6 innings

St. Louis 5, Toronto 1

Cleveland 5, Arizona 0

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 7, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 8, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

Detroit 11, Athletics 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-10), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-7) at Kansas City (Dobnak 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Tidwell 0-0) at Texas (Gore 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 5-5) at Houston (Wesneski 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Hancock 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 0, 6 innings

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, Toronto 1

Cleveland 5, Arizona 0

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 8, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-10), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Littell 7-8) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Holmes 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 2-2) at Milwaukee (Henderson 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Skubal 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Tidwell 0-0) at Texas (Gore 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 10-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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