All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|65
|46
|.586
|—
|New York
|63
|49
|.563
|2½
|Boston
|60
|51
|.541
|5
|Baltimore
|54
|58
|.482
|11½
|Toronto
|52
|60
|.464
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|52
|.532
|—
|Cleveland
|57
|56
|.504
|3
|Minnesota
|56
|57
|.496
|4
|Detroit
|54
|58
|.482
|5½
|Kansas City
|46
|67
|.407
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|55
|.513
|—
|Texas
|55
|57
|.491
|2½
|Seattle
|55
|58
|.487
|3
|Athletics
|45
|67
|.402
|12½
|Los Angeles
|43
|69
|.384
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|67
|45
|.598
|—
|Philadelphia
|60
|53
|.531
|7½
|Miami
|58
|55
|.513
|9½
|Washington
|55
|59
|.482
|13
|New York
|47
|66
|.416
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|69
|42
|.622
|—
|Chicago
|63
|49
|.563
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|57
|.496
|14
|St. Louis
|55
|57
|.491
|14½
|Cincinnati
|53
|58
|.477
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|43
|.616
|—
|Arizona
|59
|53
|.527
|10
|San Diego
|58
|54
|.518
|11
|San Francisco
|47
|65
|.420
|22
|Colorado
|45
|67
|.402
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 0, 6 innings
St. Louis 5, Toronto 1
Cleveland 5, Arizona 0
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 7, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 8, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
Detroit 11, Athletics 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-10), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-7) at Kansas City (Dobnak 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Tidwell 0-0) at Texas (Gore 6-9), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 5-5) at Houston (Wesneski 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Hancock 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 0, 6 innings
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, Toronto 1
Cleveland 5, Arizona 0
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 8, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia 6, Washington 3
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics (Ginn 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-10), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Littell 7-8) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Holmes 6-4), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 2-2) at Milwaukee (Henderson 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Skubal 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Tidwell 0-0) at Texas (Gore 6-9), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 10-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.