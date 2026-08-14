Ureña pitches Angels past Rangers 7-0 as Trout and Guzman lead offense with 3 hits apiece

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña allowed two hits in six innings, Mike Trout and Denzer Guzman led a 15-hit…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña allowed two hits in six innings, Mike Trout and Denzer Guzman led a 15-hit outburst with three singles and an RBI apiece, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 7-0 on Thursday night.

Josh Lowe added two hits and two RBIs, and Adam Frazier had two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who extended their win streak to three and amassed 10 or more hits in a game for the first time since July 8.

Ureña (8-8) struck out five and walked two while lowering his ERA to 2.67. The rookie right-hander has a 2.43 ERA in 18 games since May 1 and has allowed no more than one run in 13 of those starts. José Fermin, Tayler Saucedo and Sammy Peralta each threw a scoreless inning to complete the five-hitter.

Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, who has been battling a left hip and glute injury since the All-Star break, was pulled after two innings because of right triceps fatigue.

The 38-year-old right-hander escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the first but gave up two runs and five hits during a 32-pitch second — the first time deGrom (8-8) allowed five hits in an inning since Sept. 5, 2017, with the New York Mets.

Guzman sparked the Angels’ second-inning rally with a single. He went to third on Lowe’s double and scored on Frazier’s one-out single. Lowe tried to score from second on Frazier’s hit but was thrown out by left fielder Wyatt Langford. Wade Meckler singled and Trout hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

The Angels broke open the game with four runs and six hits off Texas left-hander Jordan Montgomery in the fifth.

Singles by Trout, Nolan Schanuel and Vaughn Grissom loaded the bases. Guzman drove in a run with an infield single, Lowe hit a two-run single and Jose Siri’s RBI groundout made it 6-0. Siri added an RBI single in the seventh.

Up next

Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (4-9, 4.46 ERA) opposes Athletics LHP Gage Jump (5-7, 4.46) on Friday night in West Sacramento.

Angels: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.20 ERA) faces Royals RHP Seth Lugo (5-7, 4.41) on Friday night in Anaheim.

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