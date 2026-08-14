Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus For MLB Friday, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Underdog promo code WTOP offer here and unlock $50 in bonuses for DFS entries or the prediction markets available within the app by completing a $5 play.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 In Bonuses

Below is everything you need to know to claim your bonus entries ahead of the upcoming slate of games:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Confirmed August 14th, 2026

New Underdog customers can register and place a $5 entry to immediately unlock $50 in bonus entries. To qualify for this introductory boost, you must be a completely first-time player on the platform, meet the specific age requirements outlined above, and reside in a participating state. Once your initial play is made, you are free to deploy your bonus funds across any active MLB markets.

Underdog MLB Picks Tonight

Building a profitable slip requires identifying market inefficiencies and understanding probability, and tonight’s slate offers plenty of star power with distinct statistical expectations. You can mix and match from a variety of stat categories, but hits and strikeouts remain two of the most popular and projectable markets.

Here are the eight players with the highest hit lines for tonight’s slate, along with two premier pitcher strikeout props to consider:

Yordan Alvarez , Houston Astros (vs. Mariners): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

, Houston Astros (vs. Mariners): Over/Under 1.5 Hits Jeremy Peña , Houston Astros (vs. Mariners): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

, Houston Astros (vs. Mariners): Over/Under 1.5 Hits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Yankees): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

, Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Yankees): Over/Under 0.5 Hits Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits Andy Pages , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits Tommy Edman , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 0.5 Hits Yoshinobu Yamamoto , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Strikeouts

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Strikeouts Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees (vs. Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Strikeouts

In Houston, Yordan Alvarez will look to navigate Seattle’s pitching staff as he tries to clear a lofty 1.5 hit total. Conversely, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks to record at least one knock in a blockbuster divisional matchup against veteran right-hander Gerrit Cole. Speaking of Cole, the Yankees ace presents an intriguing pitching prop; his strikeout line sits at 5.5 against Toronto.

Out west, the Dodgers’ lineup demonstrates immense projected output against the Brewers. Both Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are good candidates to record a hit. On the mound for Los Angeles, Yoshinobu Yamamoto commands the highest strikeout expectation of the slate. He needs seven punchouts to clear his 6.5 line. You can also predict game outcomes with the prediction markets that are available within the Underdog app, too.

NFL Preseason Friday Schedule

Although it is not the regular season, we do have three more NFL Preseason games ahead of us tonight:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. To ensure you receive your promotional funds before tonight’s first pitch, follow these simple activation steps: