Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets Up to $500 Bonus MLB, NFL Preseason Games (Aug. 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP welcome offer here and secure up to $500 in bonuses by trading $25 on MLB and NFL Preseason action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, Get up to $500 in Bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Verified On August 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides up to $500 in bonuses to help kickstart your prediction market portfolio. To claim this offer, you must be a first-time user, make an initial deposit of at least $1, and then complete $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you meet that $25 trading threshold, your bonuses are unlocked and added to your account. Kalshi is a unique platform in the prediction market space because it is legally available in most states, provided users are at least 18 years old to play.

70% get a $15 trading bonus

24% get a $35 trading bonus

5% get a $75 trading bonus

0.65% get a $100 trading bonus

0.35% get a $500 trading bonus

Once your bonuses are activated, you can dive straight into today’s sports slate. Whether you want to take a position on the Yankees continuing their divisional push, the Padres squaring off with the Guardians, or the late matchup featuring the Mariners at the Astros, your bonus funds offer the perfect leverage to get involved without risking strictly your own capital.

Kalshi MLB Friday Probabilities

Matchup Probability NYY @ TOR NYY 59% / TO 41% SD @ CLE SD 46% / CLE 54% SEA @ HOU SEA 42% / HOU 58%

When evaluating today’s slate to find the most profitable trading opportunities, analyzing statistical profiles helps uncover a tangible edge. In the matchup between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees boast a clear offensive advantage. New York has hit 169 home runs with a .724 OPS this season, vastly outperforming Toronto’s 115 homers and .681 OPS. On the mound, the Yankees’ pitching staff is also superior, carrying a 3.30 team ERA into the contest compared to the Blue Jays’ 3.99 ERA.

Another marquee matchup features the San Diego Padres visiting the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres hold a slight offensive edge with a .702 OPS and 325 home runs, besting Cleveland’s .684 OPS and 117 homers. However, the Guardians counter with a distinct advantage on the pitching side. Cleveland’s staff sports a 3.84 ERA while striking out an impressive 9.431 batters per nine innings. San Diego’s pitching staff carries a slightly higher 4.10 ERA and a lower 8.274 K/9 rate.

Your potential return on a standard $10 trade will vary heavily based on market perception. Trading on the heaviest favorite will yield a smaller, safer payout, whereas backing the heaviest underdog offers a higher potential return for the associated risk.

Friday’s NFL Preseason Slate

Beyond the diamond, Friday also offers excellent opportunities on the gridiron. New Kalshi customers can utilize their trades and unlocked bonuses to predict outcomes in the NFL preseason. Preseason football provides unique prediction angles, especially for traders paying close attention to coaching tendencies and quarterback rotations. These are the opportunities available for tonight:

Buccaneers vs. Jets

Dolphins vs. Commanders

Broncos vs. Falcons

Redeem Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a structured, straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bonus funds in time to trade on today’s MLB and NFL action, follow these exact steps:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. As part of the standard regulatory verification process, you will also need to provide a valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt-in to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; an accumulated sum of $25 across multiple smaller trades will successfully satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches the $25 threshold, you will receive up to $500 in bonuses credited to your account. From there, you are fully equipped to explore Kalshi’s unique prediction markets for today’s games and beyond.