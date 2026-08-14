19-year-old British rider dies after incident in Volta a Portugal race

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Teenage British rider Finlay Tarling died following a serious incident in the Volta a Portugal race,…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Teenage British rider Finlay Tarling died following a serious incident in the Volta a Portugal race, organizers said on Friday.

Friday’s eighth stage was stopped after the incident “as a sign of respect and mourning,” organizers added.

“At this moment of profound dismay, the organization of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his teammates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones,” organizers said on X.

Local media reports said 19-year-old Tarling was run over by a car that entered the road. The driver reportedly missed the signs from stewards and entered the road going in the opposite direction of the race.

Tarling was immediately attended by doctors. It wasn’t clear if other riders were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

Tarling, from Wales, was a time-trial specialist.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today,” NSN Cycling Team said on X. “Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.”

The stage was between Melgaço and Fafe in northern Portugal.

Portugal President António José Seguro and Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro both sent messages of condolences to the rider’s family.

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