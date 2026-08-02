Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks Sunday (August 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating a new profile with the Underdog promo code WTOP here, you can secure $50 in bonus entries when you make a $5 play for games like Red Sox vs. Dodgers and more today.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Bonus Entries

Before we dive into tonight’s most exciting matchups, let’s make sure you get this offer locked in.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Underdog sign-up bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promotion Verified On August 2nd, 2026

Grabbing this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. New Underdog customers simply need to sign up, make a first deposit, and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you’re looking to make a lineup around the evening matchup between the Twins and Mariners or scouring the rest of the board for value, these bonus entries give you a serious head start. Just remember, this promotion is strictly for first-time players. You must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a state where Underdog legally operates to claim your bonus.

Activate Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have those bonus entries in your account, it’s time to start building a winning ticket. I’m placing these bets by hunting for value, but tonight’s slate also features some high-profile opportunities to anchor our entries. Here is a look at eight batters, along with two of the biggest strikeout lines for the evening’s starting pitchers:

Ben Rice (New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Ryan Jeffers (Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Randy Arozarena (Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Jasson Domínguez (New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Josh Naylor (Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Cole Young (Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins): Total Hits O/U 0.5

Total Hits O/U 0.5 Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs): Total Strikeouts O/U 6.5

Total Strikeouts O/U 6.5 George Kirby (Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins): Total Strikeouts O/U 5.5

When building our Underdog entries tonight, there are plenty of intriguing options to piece together. I’m looking closely at Wrigley Field, where all eyes will be on Gerrit Cole taking the mound against the Cubs. Cole’s strikeout line sits at 6.5, providing a fantastic anchor to your entry. On the Yankees’ side of the plate, Ben Rice and Jasson Domínguez are good candidates to record hits against Collin Rea.

Meanwhile, out in the Pacific Northwest, the clash between the Twins and Mariners features a loaded Seattle lineup. I love Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena here against Taj Bradley. They will try to back their starter, George Kirby, who is looking at a 5.5 strikeout line against Minnesota. We can mix and match these strikeout totals or stack an entry with these favored hitters to chase that nice pay day.

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Are you ready to get in the trenches and tackle tonight’s slate with me? Activating your welcome offer is a quick, seamless process. To secure your $50 in bonus entries, you just need to make sure you use the promo code WTOP during sign-up.

Follow these simple steps so we can start chasing those bigger payouts:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here using your standard personal information to verify your identity. (Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet your state’s legal age and region requirements). Make a Deposit: Once verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Browse the board—whether you want to target the Red Sox against the Dodgers or stick to the MLB props I highlighted above—and make a $5 entry. Once placed, your $50 in bonus entries will instantly hit your account.

Before you lock it in, it is important to understand the two different ways we can play this:

Standard Entry: If you are looking to maximize your payout, this option requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential return. Just remember, it comes with higher risk: every single leg of your entry must hit in order to win.

If you are looking to maximize your payout, this option requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential return. Just remember, it comes with higher risk: every single leg of your entry must hit in order to win. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net while handicapping, I highly recommend the Flex option. This requires 3+ picks but gives us a margin for error. Even if one leg of your entry falls short, you will still walk away with a portion of your winnings.

Choose the strategy that best fits your playstyle, lock in those picks, and let’s enjoy an exciting slate of baseball!