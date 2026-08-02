San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants meet in game 4 of series

San Francisco Giants (47-64, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-54, third in the NL West) San…

San Francisco Giants (47-64, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-54, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (7-9, 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -153, Giants +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is 57-54 overall and 31-25 at home. The Padres are 35-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 21-37 in road games and 47-64 overall. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has 18 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Luis Rengifo is 10 for 32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Giants with a .328 batting average, and has 23 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBIs. Rafael Devers is 12 for 35 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.