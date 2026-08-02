Marlins meet the Mets with 2-1 series lead

Miami Marlins (57-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-65, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (57-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-65, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Robert Stock (0-0)

LINE: Marlins -124, Mets +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 25-33 at home and 47-65 overall. The Mets have a 26-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 57-55 record overall and a 23-32 record on the road. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Xavier Edwards has 14 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 40 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 10 for 37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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